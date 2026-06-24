J-K: Shia Community Takes Out Muharram Procession to Mark Eighth Day of Mourning

Thousands of members of the Shia community in Kashmir took out a Muharram procession on Wednesday here to mark the eighth day of mourning amidst tight security arrangements, officials said.
The procession was taken out in a peaceful manner as authorities had made adequate security and other arrangements.
However, commuters faced difficulties due to restrictions on the movement of traffic in some parts of the city.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the administration allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route through the heart of the city here.
The procession began from Guru Bazar locality in the city early in the day and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road. It would culminate at Dalgate.
Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar early Wednesday as the authorities had granted a limited time window for the procession so that normal life does not get affected.
The traffic department had issued an advisory to residents of the city on the routes to be followed during the Muharram procession, the officials said.
At several places, volunteers were seen offering water to the processionists, while water sprinklers were also used at some places to provide relief from the heat.
The procession was banned after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.
Senior officers of the police and civil administration joined the procession at Lal Chowk as a gesture of unity and service.
Special Director General of Police, Coordination, SJM Gillani, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg and other senior officers from the police and the CRPF also served water and juices to the mourners.