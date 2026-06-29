Pakistan Bans Geo News for 15 Days over Muharram Programme—Here's Why

The channel said the footage in question depicted rituals practised by a limited number of people in Iraq and other parts of the West Asia, intended to illustrate local customs rather than to endorse any particular religious view. It did not specify further what the rituals involved, though such practices are believed to relate to ta'ziyah, processions and plays performed by some Shia Muslims in Iraq depicting early Islamic figures, a tradition generally discouraged within the larger Sunni school of thought.