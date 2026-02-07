Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

Demonstrators in Jammu & Kashmir condemn sectarian violence after a deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital.

Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K
People gather to attend a funeral for victims following the explosion at a mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on February 7, 2026 Photo: Reuters
Shia Muslims in parts of Jammu and Kashmir staged protests on Friday to condemn the suicide blast at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, which claimed several lives and left many injured. The demonstrations reflected deep anger and grief within the community over what they described as continued sectarian violence against Shias in Pakistan.

Protesters gathered in areas of north Kashmir, raising slogans against Pakistan and blocking roads for a brief period. Many carried placards demanding justice for the victims and accountability from the Pakistani authorities. Chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, the demonstrators accused the neighbouring country’s establishment of failing to protect religious minorities and curb extremist elements.

Community leaders addressing the protesters said that attacks on places of worship were an assault on humanity and religious freedom. They stressed that their protest was directed against Pakistan’s policies and governance, not against ordinary citizens, and called for international attention to the safety of Shia Muslims in the region.

Local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir said the protests remained largely peaceful, with police deployed to maintain order and ensure traffic movement. The demonstrations dispersed after speakers appealed for calm and restraint.

The Islamabad mosque blast has drawn widespread condemnation across the region, with religious and political groups demanding a thorough investigation and stronger measures to prevent sectarian attacks.

