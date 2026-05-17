Mehbooba Mufti Backs RSS Leader Hosabale On People-To-People Contact With Pakistan

PDP chief endorses call for dialogue and people-to-people ties, says engagement is essential for peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Mehbooba Mufti Backs RSS Leader Hosabale
Mehbooba Mufti Backs RSS Leader Hosabale Photo: PTI
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Summary

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  • Mehbooba Mufti welcomed RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks favouring continued people-to-people contact and keeping a dialogue window open with Pakistan.

  • Mufti said Hosabale’s statement supports her party’s consistent stand that talks with Pakistan are necessary for lasting peace in the region.

  • She emphasised that sustained engagement and confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan are the only path to resolve issues and ensure prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has backed RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s call for maintaining people-to-people contact with Pakistan and keeping channels of dialogue open.

Reacting to Hosabale’s recent statement, Mufti said the remarks vindicate the PDP’s long-standing position, originally championed by her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, that dialogue with Pakistan is essential for peace and normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir.

The former Chief Minister asserted that while national security remains paramount, shutting all doors to engagement is not in India’s interest. She welcomed the RSS leader’s emphasis on people-to-people ties, especially at a time when formal government-level talks are limited.

Political circles view this rare alignment between the PDP and a senior RSS leader as significant. Mufti urged practical steps such as reopening cross-LoC trade routes and increasing people-to-people exchanges to build trust between the two neighbours.

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