Venezuela Quake Death Toll Crosses 1,400 as 72-Hour Rescue Window Closes

Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 1,430 after rescue window closes.
India joins 24 countries sending aid and disaster relief teams.
680,000 children need urgent humanitarian assistance, says UNICEF.
More than three days after twin earthquakes devastated Venezuela, the 72-hour window for rescuing survivors trapped under rubble has passed, reducing hopes of finding people alive.
National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said the death toll has reached at least 1,430. The disaster has injured 3,238 people and left 3,142 families homeless.
At least 430 aftershocks have been recorded since the tremors struck. A Venezuelan official told CNN on Saturday.
International Aid Mobilises
Foreign assistance is arriving. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced on Saturday that 24 countries have sent humanitarian aid and 2,741 rescue personnel to the region.
Teams have deployed from India, Mexico, the US, El Salvador, Switzerland, Colombia, Spain, Ecuador, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Panama. Rodríguez said mobile hospitals are also entering the country.
Two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft completed a demanding 23-hour flight to Venezuela, covering an aerial distance of over 14,000 km from Delhi to Caracas.
The aircraft landed at Maiquetía International Airport today in Caracas, carrying 66 tonnes of humanitarian aid- including an Indian Army Field Hospital, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes.
The United States is deploying additional Starlink terminals to resolve communication blackouts that have isolated affected families. Meanwhile, authorities said power crews have successfully restored approximately 60% of the electricity supply in La Guaira, the worst-hit coastal state.
Children, Healthcare Crisis
The disaster threatens young survivors. Approximately 680,000 children currently require urgent humanitarian assistance, UNICEF said.
Hospitals sustained severe damage across Caracas, La Guaira, Carabobo, Aragua and Falcón. A UNICEF statement released on Sunday said this destruction has pushed facilities to critical capacity.
This damage has disrupted essential care for pregnant women and children across the region.