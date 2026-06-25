Venezuela Declares Emergency After Century's Most Powerful Twin Earthquakes, Thousands Feared Dead

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared a nationwide state of emergency after twin earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck Venezuela within 39 seconds on Wednesday.
Initial official figures confirm at least 32 people have died and 700 others are injured, with the United States Geological Survey warning the final toll could rise significantly.
The coastal state of La Guaira has been declared a disaster zone by Delcy Rodríguez, with widespread building collapses and the closure of Maiquetía International Airport.
Venezuela has declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitudes struck the country within 39 seconds of each other shortly after 6 pm local time on Wednesday (3:30 am IST Friday), damaging buildings in the capital, Caracas. Initial casualty figures stand at 32 dead and 700 injured, with warnings that the toll will rise.
Interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared the nationwide state of emergency. The quakes are the most powerful to hit Venezuela in over a century.
The United States Geological Survey estimates the final death toll could range from 10,000 to 100,000 as rescue efforts are ongoing.
La Guaira Disaster Zone
La Guaira is the hardest-hit state, alongside northern coast states Aragua, Carabobo, and Falcón. Officials closed Maiquetía International Airport, located on the outskirts of Caracas, after parts of the ceiling collapsed.
"Dozens of buildings have collapsed and we are engaged in the arduous task of rescuing the lives that God allows us to save. The state of La Guaira is facing a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone," Rodríguez said according to AP.
In an address on state TV, Rodríguez told Venezuelans that authorities halted train and metro services for the time being. The government also suspended classes for the remainder of the week.
More than 20 aftershocks have occurred, AFP news agency reported, citing the president's office. The Venezuelan Red Cross has deployed search and rescue teams across the affected regions and activated its Emergency Operation Centre, but it has not released independent nationwide casualty figures, noting that overall official statistics remain limited as rescue efforts continue.
United States Offers Aid
Tsunami warnings were triggered across parts of the Caribbean following the twin quakes. US President Donald Trump along with other Southern American leaders has pledged immediate assistance.
"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump instructed all US government agencies to prepare to move quickly to assist Venezuela. "The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help!" he added. "We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!"
India Extends Help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed sadness over the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela, and said India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the Latin American country.
"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a post on X.
The prime minister said India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time.
"India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.
The extent of destruction and the initial figures are expected to jump as rescue efforts begin in the country.
This is a developing story.