Venezuela Twin Earthquakes: 7.2 and 7.5 Magnitude Quakes Cause Damage in Caracas

Two powerful earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck off Venezuela’s coast within a minute on Wednesday evening
The tremors caused widespread structural damage, with building collapses reported in Caracas and other areas
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez ordered health workers to report to hospitals and urged residents to remain calm
Back-to-back powerful earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck off Venezuela’s coast shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The dual shocks caused widespread structural damage and triggered immediate building collapses.
The seismic waves reached as far as Brazil’s Amazon. Evacuations occurred in cities approximately 1,700 kilometres (1,050 miles) away as panicked residents fled into the streets.
Casualties and Emergency Response
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez addressed the nation late Wednesday. She said the earthquakes caused damages in several states, but she did not give any figures of homes and buildings damaged, injuries or fatalities. She ordered all health care professionals to report to hospitals to assist the injured.
"We urge our population to remain calm," Rodríguez said. "We urge unity."
The quakes severely damaged the country's main airport, Simón Bolívar International Airport. Rodríguez announced the facility's immediate closure and cancelled classes across the country for several days. In Falcón state, Gov. Victor Clark said 32 people had been hospitalised. Rescue teams worked to reach 15 people still trapped more than four hours after the initial tremor, according to AP.
Widespread damage hit the capital, Caracas, where people evacuated swaying buildings, many visibly shocked as they saw entire walls that had collapsed, making furniture visible from the street. Dust columns could also be seen in two neighbourhoods of the capital, where restaurants and other businesses are typically busy.
Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello reported the quake could be felt in several states, and there were "alarming situations" with collapsed structures in Caracas's Altamira neighbourhood. He suggested people were injured in the earthquake and asked motorists to give way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles. He urged residents to stay outside because of incoming aftershocks.
"We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most," Cabello told state television. "Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed."
Seismic Details and History
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the first earthquake at a magnitude of 7.2, revised from an initial 7.1. It struck at a depth of 22 kilometres, centred west of Morón, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometres (104 miles) west of Caracas.
The second tremor hit exactly one minute later. The USGS recorded the magnitude 7.5 quake at a depth of 10 kilometres, centred 16 kilometres (10 miles) southwest of Morón.
Strong earthquakes remain rare in Venezuela, according to AP. The country straddles the South American and Caribbean plates. This position makes seismic events much less common than in highly active Pacific Ring of Fire countries like Mexico and Chile, which is responsible for 90% of earthquakes, according to the USGS.