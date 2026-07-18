Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Threatens Aamir Khan, Accuses Him Of Promoting 'Love Jihad'

Unverified audio and viral post allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi associates threaten Aamir Khan over 'love jihad'.
Threats follow Aamir's defence of his family's interfaith marriages in a recent interview.
Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan has received online threats from individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through an audio clip and a viral social media post. The jailed gangster's brother, Arzoo Bishnoi, and an associate, Tyson Bishnoi, issued the warnings, India Today reported.
The publication reported it was unable to independently confirm the legitimacy of the online post or the audio recording. Aamir has not yet responded to the threats.
Threats Over 'Love Jihad'
The threats accuse the actor of promoting 'love jihad'. In the unverified audio recording, Arzoo Bishnoi said: "Those like Aamir Khan, who are promoting what we consider to be against our culture in the name of 'love jihad' in our country, are being warned that we will never tolerate such actions. A warning is being issued to him and his associates that their actions will soon have consequences. Wherever we find them, we will show them such a lesson that they will remember it in the future."
The group promised swift retaliation. Using abusive language, the upload warned that the syndicate would block these activities. The gang threatened to "choke the breath" of any high-profile figure who uses their platform to support such behavior.
The message further threatened entertainment industry figures: "We promise our brothers, sisters and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such acts will be answered in our own way. Those who promote such things in the name of stardom — we will crush their arrogance."
The post also referenced a "heinous incident involving an innocent girl in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan", noting that while the administration did a commendable job, some politicians were allegedly trying to protect the accused. Arzoo warned that anyone connected to the incident who evaded legal action would face consequences. He also cautioned political leaders against protecting the accused, claiming such interventions would lead to similar repercussions.
Khan Defends Inclusive Family
The threats followed a recent personal milestone. On July 5, the 61 year old actor wed Gauri Spratt, his companion of many years, at his home in Mumbai.
Before these threats, Aamir addressed allegations labelling him the "brand ambassador of 'love jihad'" in an interview with Rediff. He highlighted his family's history of interfaith relationships, emphasizing that several members are in civil marriages with Hindus and Christians where religion or conversion played no role.
Aamir told Rediff, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."
He clarified that none of his marriages involved religious conversion: "Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."
Khan has three children from his earlier marriages. He shares Junaid Khan and Ira Khan with his first wife, Reena Dutta and Azad Rao Khan with Kiran Rao.