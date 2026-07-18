Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Threatens Aamir Khan, Accuses Him Of Promoting 'Love Jihad'

Threats Over 'Love Jihad'

The threats accuse the actor of promoting 'love jihad'. In the unverified audio recording, Arzoo Bishnoi said: "Those like Aamir Khan, who are promoting what we consider to be against our culture in the name of 'love jihad' in our country, are being warned that we will never tolerate such actions. A warning is being issued to him and his associates that their actions will soon have consequences. Wherever we find them, we will show them such a lesson that they will remember it in the future."