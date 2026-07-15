Aamir Khan Rejects 'Love Jihad' Allegations; Addresses Controversy Around His Interfaith Marriages

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5, 2026.
Khan strongly refuted allegations branding him the brand ambassador of love jihad.
The actor clarified that none of his marriages involved religious conversion, as they were civil marriages.
Actor Aamir Khan, 61, married his longtime friend Gauri Spratt, 47, in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5, 2026. He reacted to the allegations, labelling him as the 'brand ambassador of love jihad'.
Aamir Khan on love jihad allegations
In an interview with Rediff, Aamir dismissed the claims, highlighting his family's history of welcoming diverse faiths. He added that none of his wives converted to his religion to marry him.
"The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian," Khan said.
Aamir on history of civil marriages
The Sitaare Zameen Par star stated that his relatives wedded Hindu and Christian partners solely through civil ceremonies. He added that changing faiths was never a factor in any of these marriages.
"Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes," he added.
Khan got married to Reena Dutta in 1986, but they divorced in 2002. Both share two children: Junaid and Ira. In 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao and separated in 2021. They have a son named Azad.
Aamir and Gauri's wedding
Aamir and Gauri's intimate wedding was attended by approximately 150 guests. Apart from Junaid, Ira and Nupur Shikhare, the wedding was also attended by Mukesh Ambani and politician Raj Thackeray. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, comedian Vir Das and actor Elli AvrRam, among others, also attended the ceremony.
The couple first met nearly 25 years ago. They reconnected just over two years ago through Nuzhat Khan, Aamir's cousin, in Bengaluru.
Aamir had introduced Gauri to the media in March last year during his 60th birthday event.
Fatwa against Aamir Khan
A fatwa has been issued against Khan after Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, objected to the actor's marriage with Spratt. According to the cleric's interpretation of Islamic teachings, a Muslim man should not marry a non-Muslim woman unless she converts to Islam.