Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are Now Legally Married

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have now been legally married.
The two have been dating for over two years now.
They have known each other for 25 years.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially married. The couple reportedly signed their marriage papers at around 12:45 pm today during a private ceremony attended by their close family members. The intimate wedding occurred at Aamir Khan's residence, with only close relatives present for the special occasion. There were about 150 guests on the list, including relatives who travelled from overseas.
Timeline Of The Relationship
The couple have known each other for 25 years but only started dating two years ago. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship kicked off in 2024, after he reconnected with her in Bengaluru, where she was living, through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. She has since relocated to Mumbai with her son from a previous marriage and assists Khan with his production house. They have now been living at his residence for a year.
Aamir Khan's Plea
The actor also appealed for everyone's blessings, adding, “Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together. It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home, with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance.” Prior to the ceremony, Aamir’s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were spotted arriving for the wedding. His longtime friend and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker was also seen making his way into the actor's residence. Actor Elli Avram was seen arriving for the intimate festivities as well.
Last year, Khan and Spratt made several joint appearances, including at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. Khan was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed son Azad before separating in 2021.