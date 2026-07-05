Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are Now Legally Married

Aamir Khan's Plea

The actor also appealed for everyone's blessings, adding, “Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together. It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home, with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance.” Prior to the ceremony, Aamir’s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were spotted arriving for the wedding. His longtime friend and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker was also seen making his way into the actor's residence. Actor Elli Avram was seen arriving for the intimate festivities as well.