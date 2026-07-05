Prime Video's Muhammad Ali Series, The Greatest, Drops Teaser, Locks Release Date

“It’s a show that’s designed to show you all the stuff that wasn’t in documentaries and isn’t available in terms of watching old fights and old interviews,” showrunner Ben Watkins told Deadline. Season 1 will comprise eight episodes. “We filmed Season 1, which starts in 1960 when he wins the gold medal and ends in 1964 when he wins the heavyweight title for the first time,” Watkins added. “In between, there is a coming-of-age story, and a very intimate coming-of-age story, that really shows a different side of Ali, who was then Cassius Clay.”