Reacher Season 4 Polarises Critics: 'Bloodiest Season' Vs. 'Least Satisfying Outing Yet'

Reacher Season 4 will release its first three episodes today.
The show streams on Prime Video.
It stars Alan Ritchson as the ex-military veteran dealing with regular baddies.
Reacher‘s Season 4 premieres August 12, with Prime Video dropping the first three episodes at once. Season 4 kicked off with a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes from 11 reviews but has since dropped to 87% as more opinions are gathered. The Alan Ritchson show has enjoyed a stellar reputation as one of the most reliable action franchises.
Raphael Motamayor of The Wrap raved about the fourth season being the funniest and the most political, "After an incredible Season 3 that redeemed a lackluster sophomore run, Reacher is back with a fourth season that builds on what came before, while evolving the show and the character with new challenges, more commentary and also more humor. This is the bloodiest season of the show yet, as we swap constant gunfights for intense knifeplay that leaves a trail of blood behind. But it’s the political commentary that makes this season hit the hardest."
Reacher Season 4 Praised As "The Best Yet"
The Roger Ebert.com review praised, “Might be the best yet… It has everything that launched Reacher into a monster hit: compelling cases, brutal high-octane action, three-dimensional characters with stakes, killer quips and a lead who straddles the four quadrants like a deadpan yet sexy and highly skilled blend of Batman and the Punisher. (Someone call James Gunn and tell him his Bruce Wayne/Dark Knight is over on Prime Video.) … In season 4, Reacher enhances all the elements that action-thriller fans love about the series, using its tropes and style to peak effect.”
David Caballero of Collider rated it a 9 out of 10, writing that the most recent installment stays true to itself while delivering a product that’s “more muscular and unforgiving than ever.” Craig Elvy of ScreenRant gave Reacher Season 4 an 8 out of 10, noting that the action this season encompasses “artful driving stunts, nail-biting aerial work, and a greater focus on blades".
Reacher Season 4 Has Been Panned Too
Then, there are the dismissive reviews. Nick Schager, in The Daily Beast, wrote, "The series’ first real signs of wear and tear … Reacher follows the formula that’s turned it into the streamer’s most reliable dad-core hit … this time around features an amazingly convoluted narrative whose particulars are so difficult to keep straight that its later episodes devote multiple scenes to characters simply laying out precisely what’s happened … By not seriously deviating from its own conventions, Reacher is too comfortable in its fourth outing, and that goes for Ritchson as well.”
The Playlist's Warren Cantrell slammed, "There’s plenty of blame to go around, from hammy acting to a cartoonish tone that smothers the whole affair. … It’s just not much fun, and the writing and acting are occasionally so bad that it can make a person almost embarrassed to watch.”
A spin-off series, Neagley, is set to premiere on September 16, 2026.