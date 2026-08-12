Reacher Season 4 Polarises Critics: 'Bloodiest Season' Vs. 'Least Satisfying Outing Yet'

Raphael Motamayor of The Wrap raved about the fourth season being the funniest and the most political, "After an incredible Season 3 that redeemed a lackluster sophomore run, Reacher is back with a fourth season that builds on what came before, while evolving the show and the character with new challenges, more commentary and also more humor. This is the bloodiest season of the show yet, as we swap constant gunfights for intense knifeplay that leaves a trail of blood behind. But it’s the political commentary that makes this season hit the hardest."