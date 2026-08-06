Mini Mathur Wins Alliance Season 1, Aly Goni Is Runner-Up

In her winning speech, Mini said, "In these six weeks, I have lived a life. This is my first reality show; before this, I had never considered doing a captive reality show. I said yes because I love sports and competition, and I am glad some of my friends forced me to do this. I didn't think I would be able to survive here for more than a week because when life looks good on the other side, you find reasons not to make it uncomfortable. But there were things I wanted to prove to myself and some things I was reconsidering about my life. But I walked in here, and I fell in love. I fell in love with each one of the contestants. They have helped me a lot throughout the journey."