Mini Mathur Wins Alliance Season 1, Aly Goni Is Runner-Up

Mini Mathur has won Alliance Season 1.
It's a Prime Video reality series.
Mathur beat Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the final round.
Mini Mathur is the victor of Alliance Season 1. The Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show has wrapped its first season. The Prime Video show reached its final showdown with Mini Mathur, Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani emerging as the Top 3 finalists, before Mini Mathur was crowned the ultimate winner of Alliance. As the winner of Season 1, Mini Mathur took home the trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh.
In her winning speech, Mini said, "In these six weeks, I have lived a life. This is my first reality show; before this, I had never considered doing a captive reality show. I said yes because I love sports and competition, and I am glad some of my friends forced me to do this. I didn't think I would be able to survive here for more than a week because when life looks good on the other side, you find reasons not to make it uncomfortable. But there were things I wanted to prove to myself and some things I was reconsidering about my life. But I walked in here, and I fell in love. I fell in love with each one of the contestants. They have helped me a lot throughout the journey."
Mini Mathur On Her Alliance Victory
She added, "This is much more than I ever hoped for, and I think I did it with dignity and grace. I hope all women get inspired a bit after watching me because I think now the sky is the limit and I will push myself way more."
Speaking further on her victory, Mini Mathur said, “Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger. There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I’ll always cherish and lessons I’ll carry with me for life.”
She continued, “Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game. Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I’ll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey.”