Richa Chadha Launches Culture-Based Non-Fiction Series Musafiri Celebrating India's Heritage

Richa Chadha has announced her new creative venture, a culture-based non-fiction series titled Musafiri.
The first season of the series will comprise eight episodes dedicated entirely to Mumbai.
The ongoing series aims to explore India's diverse legacy, highlighting lesser-known traditions, living histories, and various communities.
Actor-producer Richa Chadha has started a new project. She has announced Musafiri, a non-fiction series exploring Indian culture. The show's eight-episode first season focuses entirely on Mumbai, which Chadha calls her 'residence of choice'.
What's Musafiri about?
This project rejects standard travel vlog formats. Instead, Chadha designed the series as a personal tribute to Mumbai, the city that built her career, changed her life and still inspires her creative work.
The series will highlight lesser-known traditions, living histories and various communities.
Richa wants to scratch a "nerdy itch". She seeks to understand the roots of modern society by examining the country's diverse heritage and its historical contributions to the global stage. This drive pushes Chadha to investigate the origins of contemporary Indian identity.
She views the show as a slow-paced observation of the metropolis. "Musafiri is my humble love letter to this incredible city. This series is about slowing down, observing, and I promise you with each episode you will learn something new." Chadha added.
Musafiri to start from Mumbai
"Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi and I feel exceptional love for it, because it is still relatively safe for women. Over the years, I've discovered that every street, neighbourhood, market, heritage structure, and every community in this city has a story waiting to be told," Chadha said.
"Mumbai is where our journey begins, but it certainly doesn't end here. India is home to countless untold stories, forgotten traditions, remarkable people, and extraordinary places that deserve to be documented and celebrated," she added.
She hopes the show "inspires people to look at familiar places with fresh eyes and encourages them to travel with curiosity, empathy, and a deeper appreciation for the heritage that surrounds us."