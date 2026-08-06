Disney Teams Up With TikTok, Creators Can Now Use Marvel, Star Wars And Pixar Clips

The Disney- TikTok deal is set to change how fans create content around some of the world's biggest entertainment franchises. Under the new agreement, creators will be able to use clips from Disney films and television shows, including content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and other Disney-owned studios, in their TikTok videos. The videos will also be shared on Disney's short-form video platform, Verts. The programme will launch first in the United States before expanding to other countries.