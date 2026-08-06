Disney Teams Up With TikTok, Creators Can Now Use Marvel, Star Wars And Pixar Clips

Disney TikTok deal lets creators legally use Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars clips.
Partnership follows collapse of Disney's proposed $1 billion OpenAI Sora agreement.
TikTok recorded 6.5 million daily film and television posts during the previous year.
The Disney- TikTok deal is set to change how fans create content around some of the world's biggest entertainment franchises. Under the new agreement, creators will be able to use clips from Disney films and television shows, including content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and other Disney-owned studios, in their TikTok videos. The videos will also be shared on Disney's short-form video platform, Verts. The programme will launch first in the United States before expanding to other countries.
Disney and TikTok deal expands creator access
According to BBC News, financial details of the partnership have not been disclosed. The agreement comes months after Disney's proposed $1 billion AI deal with OpenAI collapsed following the shutdown of the Sora video-generation tool.
Speaking about the partnership, it was said by Disney chief marketing and brand officer Asad Ayaz said that audiences now celebrate Disney stories in entirely new ways.
Experts explain why the Disney and TikTok deal matters
Speaking to the BBC, social media expert Matt Navarra said Disney continues to own some of the world's biggest entertainment franchises, but audience attention is increasingly shifting towards creators. It was further said by Navarra that Hollywood is moving away from simply marketing to audiences and is instead giving fans the tools to help promote stories themselves.
Navarra also noted that TikTok's recommendation algorithm has the ability to revive interest in characters, scenes and even forgotten franchises. TikTok revealed that its platform recorded an average of 6.5 million film and television-related posts every day last year.
The creators have often struggled to use copyrighted film and television clips because videos could be removed over copyright claims. The new agreement is expected to make fan-created content easier to produce while giving TikTok greater credibility as an official distribution partner for one of Hollywood's biggest studios.
Gareth Sutcliffe of Enders Analysis said that the partnership helps Disney rebuild its position in the user-generated content space following the collapse of the Sora agreement. However, it was also cautioned that strong safeguards would be required given ongoing concerns around TikTok's online safety obligations in Europe.