Wonder-Man Co-Creator, Destin Daniel Cretton, Is "Heartbroken" At Show's Cancellation

Wonder-Man co-creator Destin Cretton has addressed the show's cancellation.
He expressed his heartbreak but emphasised he's not sure about the reasons the show got shelved.
Cretton also scored a massive hit over the weekend with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
MCU's beloved show, Wonder-Man, was recently cancelled despite an earlier update that promised a second season in the works. Co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also behind the record-smashing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is talking about the shelving.
“I love that show to death,” he opened up to The Wrap. “If it were up to me, we would be making that show. And I do believe that if – and I know this sounds weird – but if it were up to Kevin [Feige], we would be doing that show.”
Cretton continued, “And I’m just talking, I don’t fully understand the business of streaming, but if the business was right, we would be making that show because I know [Feige] loves that show as much as I do. It’s a bummer. I’m heartbroken about it. But I need to fully understand the why.”
"This is not a marketing stunt," Guest, who also served as showrunner, insised in a video posted to TikTok Aug. 2. "There is no movie in the works and Destin's schedule—and no one's schedule—was an issue. Yahya, Destin, Sir Ben and I all loved making this show. [We] all felt passionately about continuing to do it and were eager to. Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared, the writers' room was supposed to start this month, the production was supposed to begin early next year."
Wonder-Man Co-Creator On Season 2 Cancellation
"There was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn't make sense for them, even though a few months ago it did," he added. "That's essentially all I know. Numbers aren't really shared with me. And even though the writers' room hadn't started, I had written the first episode of season two and we had an outline for where the season would go. Everyone felt really good about it. It was gonna be a really incredible season that hopefully surpassed season one."
Abdul-Mateen II, who landed an Emmy nod for his turn as Simon Williams, a rare sweep for a MCU actor, addressed the cancellation on his Instagram page.
"That’s life, right? Everything will shake out," he wrote before thanking viewers for taking the time to watch. "The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching..."
Based on the Marvel comics character Simon Williams/Wonder Man, Guest and Cretton co-created the series that debuted in January,