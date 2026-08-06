Wonder-Man Co-Creator, Destin Daniel Cretton, Is "Heartbroken" At Show's Cancellation

"That’s life, right? Everything will shake out," he wrote before thanking viewers for taking the time to watch. "The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching..."