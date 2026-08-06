Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol Says The Partition Drama Avoids Current Political Climate And Focuses On Humanity

Sunny Deol clarified that Batwara 1947 does not take political sides or cater to the current political climate.
Deol emphasised that the project, conceived in 2010, focuses purely on human endurance and the tragic impact of Partition on innocent citizens rather than religious divisions.
Batwara 1947 is set to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026.
Sunny Deol-led Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, will hit the screens on August 14, 2026. Ahead of its release there was a group interaction with the media on Tuesday, where Sunny opened up about their upcoming film.
During the interaction, Deol said that the makers did not pick sides or mould the movie to fit today's political scenario.
"This is the story we're telling. The characters are exactly as they were written. We were never trying to neutralise anything or shape it according to the current climate. It is simply the story as it is," Deol said.
Batwara 1947 focuses on pure storytelling
Considerations regarding Pakistani audiences never influenced the creative process. Deol clarified that the team focused purely on the narrative rather than geographic demographics.
The makers first heard the story of Batwara 1947 in 2010 and have wanted to make the film ever since.
"We never thought about it that way. We heard this story back in 2010 and wanted to make it ever since. We weren't making it based on today's atmosphere or political climate. We were making a story. I've never thought too much about these things because there is no malice in our intentions," Deol added.
Humanity over political debates
The Gadar star also that the film will make people forget the debates around religion or politics.
"When you watch the film, you'll forget all of that. You'll become so involved in the journey that you'll come out understanding what Partition meant and how important it is to stand by yourself and your loved ones in the face of impossible circumstances." he said.
He hopes after watching Batwara 1947 audiences walk away with a tale of human endurance instead of a narrative restricted by religious or national lines.
"If audiences connect with the people in the film, they'll see what we saw in the story. They won't see religion first. They'll see humanity," he said further.
Batwara 1947 also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Kanikka Kapur and Ali Fazal, among others.