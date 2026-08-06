Perez Hilton Hospitalised After Livestreaming Self-Harm

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The Miami Dade Sheriff stated that Hilton has been hospitalized, with crisis response teams providing assistance to his family.

Perez Hilton
Perez Hilton Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Perez Hilton has been hospitalised.

  • The celebrity blogger did a TikTok livestream where he engaged in self-harm.

  • The police were immediately alerted.

US blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalized on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after deputies with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office (MDSCO) were sent to his Florida home after the blogger appeared to self-harm during a TikTok livestream.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told BBC News that an individual had been "safely recovered" and taken to "a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention". In a statement, the Miami sheriff's office did not name Hilton but affirmed they had attended to reports of a man harming himself. Hilton's TikTok livestream on Tuesday allegedly appeared to show him harming himself with a knife, with a bloody torso and face.

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By Outlook News Desk

Police On Perez Hilton Incident

"Deputies quickly located the individual's residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside," police said. "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication," their statement said.

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimise the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public."

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The blogger's team and family thanked his followers for their support in wake of the shocking incident.

"We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being," the message read. "We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time."

Hilton skyrocketed to fame in the early 2000s via his celebrity gossip column where his mean comments have often attracted the ire of big names including Miley Cyrus, Mila Kunis and Lady Gaga. In recent years, he accepted a mellowing down, confessing in a memoir he didn't need to be so vicious and cruel especially to children of celebrities. He welcomed a kinder family life, three kids via surrogacy. The livestream video came as a grisly shock.

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