Perez Hilton Hospitalised After Livestreaming Self-Harm

Hilton skyrocketed to fame in the early 2000s via his celebrity gossip column where his mean comments have often attracted the ire of big names including Miley Cyrus, Mila Kunis and Lady Gaga. In recent years, he accepted a mellowing down, confessing in a memoir he didn't need to be so vicious and cruel especially to children of celebrities. He welcomed a kinder family life, three kids via surrogacy. The livestream video came as a grisly shock.