Noah Kahan Blasts The White House For Using His Song, American Cars

Noah Kahan has called out the White House.
The White House social media has used Kahan's song for a Trump promo video.
The singer stated that he doesn't approve or condone the usage of his song in such a manner.
Noah Kahan has joined the rising chorus of artists lashing at the White House for using their music on social media, responding to an Instagram post that utilized his song American Cars.
The White House post from Monday featured images of President Donald Trump while visiting General Motors’ flagship test site in Michigan. American Cars was used in White House posts on both Instagram and TikTok. It seems the sound was disabled on Instagram, but is still included on the TikTok post.
After a cavalcade of fans called on Kahan by tagging him in the comments, the singer replied on Tuesday and wrote: “Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration.” He wrote the song for his sister, Sasha, about how she’s the family’s problem solver. Kahan is in the midst of a spectacular year. The 29-year-old earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month. One of the most hotly anticipated albums of 2026, The Great Divide had the third biggest week for an album this year when it was released.
Singers Who've Called Out Trump Administration
This past weekend, Katy Perry condemned the administration for using her 2010 hit Firework in a TikTok post that included footage of military strikes. “I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes,” she wrote on X. “I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.”
There are others, too. In June, Ariana Grande flagged similar sentiments after the White House used a version of her 2024 song Bye in a TikTok post that depicted ICE agents arresting and handcuffing people. Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Celine Dion, Neil Young and the Rolling Stones have also blasted Trump for using their songs.