Noah Kahan Blasts The White House For Using His Song, American Cars

After a cavalcade of fans called on Kahan by tagging him in the comments, the singer replied on Tuesday and wrote: “Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration.” He wrote the song for his sister, Sasha, about how she’s the family’s problem solver. Kahan is in the midst of a spectacular year. The 29-year-old earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month. One of the most hotly anticipated albums of 2026, The Great Divide had the third biggest week for an album this year when it was released.