Assam Floods: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Extend Support, Contribute To CM Flood Relief Fund

After Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have come forward to help the flood victims in Assam.
The couple have contributed to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support displaced families.
Ayushmann and Tahira hope their contribution will help strengthen relief efforts on the ground and inspire more people to come forward to help the victims.
Bollywood actors have stepped in to extend support to flood victims in Assam. Bhumi Pednekar, Papon, Adil Hussain, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan have helped the victims affected by devastating Assam floods, which have killed over 70 people.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap support Assam flood victims
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have also sent aid to Assam. The couple have backed the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support displaced families. The money will finance rehabilitation and rescue operations across the state to express solidarity with residents.
Ayushmann and Tahira hope their contribution will help strengthen relief efforts on the ground and inspire more people to come forward and support the Assam flood victims.
Ayushmann and Tahira's history of humanitarian support
Ayushmann and Tahira are known for their humanitarian work. They have frequently backed social causes. During the Covid-19 crisis, they helped with financial aid to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The duo also funded Gulmeher, a Delhi-based group that helps local women waste-pickers secure better livelihoods and support their families.
Advocating for children's rights
Beyond crisis relief, Khurrana consistently advocates for children's rights, education and well-being. He serves as the UNICEF India National Ambassador to champion these causes.
Assam floods latest news
Assam has faced worst flood in 60 years. Death toll has gone up to 75. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 3.32 lakh people across seven districts remain affected by the flood.
Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Kamrup Metropolitan are the most affected areas.
The deluge has impacted 21 revenue circles and 622 villages.
The state government has announced a relief package by increasing the ex gratia for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods to Rs 9 lakh.