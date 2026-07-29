Pedro Pascal-Starrer, Behemoth!, To World Premiere At New York Film Festival

“I have been orbiting NYFF for the great majority of my life,” the writer-director said in a statement. “I was baptized by Fitzcarraldo. I was tending bar across the street and a customer tipped me a single ticket. It was a bad seat to the most remarkable screening I’d ever attended. There were many memorable nights to follow. The centerpiece invitation is a fantasy I’ve conjured more times than I care to admit. NYFF has always been the benchmark for me; the opportunity to premiere a film I cannot wait to show, in that hall, to that audience, feels every bit as thrilling as I’d imagined. I’m honored.”