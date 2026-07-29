Pedro Pascal-Starrer, Behemoth!, To World Premiere At New York Film Festival

Behemoth! is the centerpiece selection of the New York Film Festival.
Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde lead the film.
Searchlight has released the film.
The New York Film Festival revealed the world premiere of Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth! starring Pedro Pascal as the Centerpiece selection at its upcoming 64th edition. Written and directed by Gilroy, Behemoth! stars Pedro Pascal as Alex, a cellist who leaves an orchestra in Chicago to move west and record Hollywood film scores.
The drama ripples in a non-linear timeline, flipping back to Alex’s past as a child prodigy growing up in an established musical family. Described as a “thundering, savvy tribute to the power of music that builds to an emotional wallop of a climax". Gilroy created Lucasfilm’s Emmy-nominated series Andor. Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams and Margarita Levieva also star in Behemoth!.
“I have been orbiting NYFF for the great majority of my life,” the writer-director said in a statement. “I was baptized by Fitzcarraldo. I was tending bar across the street and a customer tipped me a single ticket. It was a bad seat to the most remarkable screening I’d ever attended. There were many memorable nights to follow. The centerpiece invitation is a fantasy I’ve conjured more times than I care to admit. NYFF has always been the benchmark for me; the opportunity to premiere a film I cannot wait to show, in that hall, to that audience, feels every bit as thrilling as I’d imagined. I’m honored.”
NY Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim added, “We are delighted to present the world premiere of Tony Gilroy’s anticipated return to the big screen as this year’s NYFF centerpiece. There is so much to savor in this immaculately crafted film, from its creative use of music to its note-perfect ensemble cast. Holding it all together is a tour de force by Pedro Pascal, one of the performances of the year from one of our true movie stars.” Searchlight Pictures will release the drama in the US on December 4.
The 64th New York Film Festival will open with the North American premiere of James Gray’s Paper Tiger and close with the world premiere of Ava DuVernay’s 14th. The festival is set to run from Sept. 25-Oct. 12.