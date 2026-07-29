Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer: Jason Sudeikis Is Back To Coach Women's Football Team

Ted Lasso won back-to-back Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons. Sudeikis, Goldstein and Waddingham have also received acting Emmys for their performances. Ted Lasso is executive produced by Sudeikis alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Jack Burditt joins their ranks this season under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Goldstein is writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers for season four; Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor.