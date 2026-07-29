Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer: Jason Sudeikis Is Back To Coach Women's Football Team

Ted Lasso returns for Season 4.
The Apple TV show has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming season.
Jason Sudeikis leads one of the streamer's most beloved shows.
On Tuesday, Apple TV released the trailer for the 10-episode fourth season of its popular Emmy-winning show, Ted Lasso. The first episode is out on August 5, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through October 7. Jason Sudeikis’ chipper football coach Ted Lasso returns to Richmond to undertake a fresh challenge -- coaching a second-division women's football team.
According to the official synopsis, Ted and his players will learn to leap before they look, embracing risks they never imagined as they navigate the highs and lows of the new campaign.
The familiar faces are pretty much all there — minus the men’s players, that is. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift all return for season four. Among the raft of the show’s newcomers are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.
Developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, Ted Lasso is based on the NBC Sports character created to promote the Premier League in the US. The series premiered in 2020 and quickly became one of Apple TV’s biggest hits, earning widespread critical acclaim for melding joy and optimism. Its sentimental storytelling scored hearts in an effortless wave.
Ted Lasso won back-to-back Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons. Sudeikis, Goldstein and Waddingham have also received acting Emmys for their performances. Ted Lasso is executive produced by Sudeikis alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Jack Burditt joins their ranks this season under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Goldstein is writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers for season four; Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor.
Season 3 was meant to be the concluding season. But Sudeikis opted to return.