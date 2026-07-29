Allu Arjun Under Fire After ‘Wait Outside Girl’s House’ Remark At A Hyderabad Fan Meet

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

While asking fans and haters to stop wasting time on trolling, his suggestion about waiting outside a girl’s house was accused of trivialising stalking and sparked a sharp social media reaction.

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun Controversy Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Allu Arjun controversy follows backlash over his fan meet stalking remark.

  • Actor urged fans to stop trolling and focus on positivity.

  • Social media users questioned the impact of celebrity comments on fans.

The Allu Arjun controversy erupted after the Telugu actor’s comments at his annual fan meet in Hyderabad went viral. While addressing fans, anti-fans and haters, he asked them not to spend their time trolling people they disliked. However, his attempt to make the point with a joke about waiting outside a girl they liked's house drew online criticism.

Allu Arjun’s remark sparks controversy

Allu Arjun said fans should simply ignore people they disliked rather than give them their attention. He compared time to money, arguing that people would not spend Rs 100 on something they did not like and should similarly avoid wasting even one per cent of their time on negativity.

He then suggested that fans spend their time doing something they enjoyed, adding that they could wait outside the girl they liked's house. Although the comment appeared to have been intended as a joke, the clipped video quickly spread across social media.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Allu Arjun faced backlash

Several users criticised the remark for allegedly normalising or trivialising stalking behaviour. One user argued that celebrities should be particularly careful with their words because fans can be heavily influenced by them. Another questioned whether Allu Arjun would give the same advice to his own children.

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Remarks
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Others described the comment as irresponsible and creepy, while some questioned why such a statement was made from a public platform. The criticism centred on the concern that behaviour women frequently experience should not be presented as a harmless joke.

Remarks
Remarks Photo: X
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The actor’s wider message was to encourage fans and haters to stop feeding online negativity and focus instead on things that make them happy. However, the final example became the focus of the backlash.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone. He is also set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the upcoming project tentatively titled AA23.

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