Rao Bahadur OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Satyadev's Psychological Dark Comedy

Telugu drama Rao Bahadur will stream on a leading OTT platform soon.
Venkatesh Maha has written, directed and edited the psychological dark comedy.
It stars Satyadev in the lead role alongside Vikas Muppala and Deepa Thomas.
Rao Bahadur OTT release: Venkatesh Maha’s psychological dark comedy, starring Satyadev in the lead role, is set for digital debut. It hit the screens on July 3. The Telugu drama was presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar under the banner of GMB Entertainment. Here are the streaming details for Rao Bahadur.
When and where to watch Rao Bahadur on OTT
Rao Bahadur will hit the OTT space on July 31. It will stream on Netflix. The streamer has announced that the film will stream on its platform in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
The announcement was made with a poster featuring Satyadev dressed in a royal look.
“Samajika nibandhanalatho mee burrani kadagadaniki Rao Bahadur osthunnadu! (Rao Bahadur is coming to brainwash you with social norms!) Watch Rao Bahadur, out 31 July, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Netflix,” read the caption.