Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal’s Hit Sequel

Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release arrives on Netflix after Rs 55 crore success.
Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their popular wrestling comedy roles.
Rajinikanth praised the sequel following its successful theatrical performance.
The Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release is bringing Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Tamil sports comedy to streaming after its successful theatrical run. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel has already crossed Rs 55 crore worldwide and received a strong response from audiences and critics.
The film was released theatrically on July 3 and became a profitable venture for Vishnu Vishal, who co-produced it with Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International. It is now heading to Netflix in multiple languages.
Gatta Kusthi 2 Netflix Release And Languages
Netflix has announced that Gatta Kusthi 2 will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film will premiere on the platform from July 31, giving audiences an opportunity to watch the sequel from home after its three-week theatrical run.
Ayyavu returns as director after helming the original 2022 film. Vishnu Vishal reprises his role as Veera while Aishwarya Lekshmi returns as Keerthi.
What Is Gatta Kusthi 2 About?
The sequel follows Veera as he keeps his promise to support Keerthi’s wrestling ambitions and takes on the role of a house husband. Their relationship begins to suffer when differences over parenting and their daughter Mathi Malar’s future create tension.
Keerthi eventually faces pressure to sacrifice her career as their marriage reaches breaking point and divorce becomes a possibility. The family is then forced to reconsider what truly matters.
Kaali Venkat, Karunaas and Munishkanth return, joined by Lizie Antony, Gajaraj and Sreeja Ravi. Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu are among the new additions, with Karunakaran, Mokksha and child actor Zara Zyanna also appearing.
Rajinikanth Praises Gatta Kusthi 2
The film’s commercial success marked Vishnu Vishal’s first project to cross the Rs 50 crore milestone. He also credited its strong performance in the B and C centres of Tamil Nadu and presented director Chella Ayyavu with a special gift following its success.