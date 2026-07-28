South Indian OTT & Movie Releases This Week: Balan: The Boy, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Pluto, Unmadham And More

This week, there is an interesting line-up of South shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Tamil, Telugu to Kannada and Malayalam, there is something for everyone.
Balan: The Boy, Heart Beat Season 3 and Love Oh Love among others, are the major OTT releases of the week. Srinivasa Mangapuram, Unmadham, and Pluto are major theatrical releases this week.
The streaming lineup for the last week of July 2026 features major South Indian releases across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Kicking off the week's releases is Malayalam drama Chinna Chinna Aasai, followed by the Tamil concert show DC Rave. Theatrical releases include Srinivasa Mangapuram, Unmadham, Pluto and more.
South OTT releases this week (July 27-August 2, 2026)
1. Balan: The Boy - Zee5 (July 31)
Balan - The Boy is a psychological thriller that follows a mother and her young son, who are being hunted by the police. They are also trying to escape from a portentous grandmother who is their looming problem.
2. DC Rave - SunNXT (July 31)
DC Rave concert features Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Arun Matheswaran and Vedan. The massive live show will unveil 15 musical tracks from Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut film DC.
3. Heart Beat Season 3 - JioHotstar (July 30)
The Tamil romantic medical drama is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez and Chidambaram Manivannan. The series follows Reena, the estranged daughter of a famous surgeon, as she navigates intense hospital life, demanding residencies and complex personal relationships. Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh M and Karthik Kumar are part of the cast.
4. Love Oh Love - Prime Video (July 31)
Directed by Magesh Rajendran, this Tamil romantic comedy stars Pavish Narayan, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath and Soundarya.
The plot follows Raghuvaran, who loses his job and enters debt while trying to please his girlfriend, Avantika. A unique role-reversal agreement forces Avantika to face his struggles, testing their relationship.
5. Chinna Chinna Aasai - JioHotstar (July 28)
The Malayalam drama stars Indrans, Madhoo Shah, Aparna Balamurali, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat and Vishnu Agasthya. The story follows Leela, a woman stranded in Varanasi after losing her tour group. She meets a cheerful Kerala schoolteacher, Madhavan Master, and their day-long journey through the city sparks conversations that alter their views on life and companionship.
6. Deewana - Aha Video (July 31)
The Telugu romantic drama stars Harshith R, Smeha Manimegalai, Naresh Vijay Krishna and Jeevan Kumar. The plot revolves around Munna, an idle graduate from a modest background who falls in love with Amulya. She challenges him to find a stable career first, making him to learn the value of family and self-worth.
7. Azadi 501 - Aha Video (July 29)
The thriller stars Teja Kalvakota, Harsha Vardhan and Geetha Bhascker. Directed by Shiva Teja, it is about a smartphone-related scam and its impact on multiple lives.
8. Bhuvanam Gaganam - Zee5 (July 31)
Directed by Gireesh Mulimani, the Kannada romantic drama stars Pramod Panju, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi and Sharath Lohithaswa.
The plot follows Abhi, whose romance with Nandini is strained by family and Raam, a man seeking affection. An accidental friendship during a trip to Kanyakumari helps both men face their troubles.
South movies releasing in theatres this week
9. Srinivasa Mangapuram - July 30
Director Ajay Bhupathi-directed romantic action drama stars Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, Rasha Thadani, Mohan Babu, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Brahmaji and Shaam.
It follows Tirupati-based childhood sweethearts Vasu Babu and Manga. Their quiet lives collapse when a formidable villain forces Vasu Babu to battle for his dignity and love.
10. Maa Ramudu Andarivadu - July 30
The romantic action mythology stars Pallakonda Sriram, Swathi Mandhadi, Anumula Lakshmana, Suman and Bahubali Prabhakar. The story centres on Ramudu, a young man who goes back to complete his father's dream during the modern Kaliyuga. He seeks to spark social reform through sacrifice, love and service.
11. Pluto - July 30
The Malayalam sci-fi comedy stars Neeraj Madhav, Althaf Salim, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi and Nihal Nizam.
The film follows Vicky, who is broke and lonely. When he tries to hire a companion, a bizarre mix-up delivers an eccentric, humanoid extraterrestrial to his home instead.
12. Tadviruddha - July 31
The Kannada psychological thriller stars Suchendra Prasad, Suman Ranganathan, Vikram Ramaiah, Aishwarya Shetty and Pooja Gowda.
The plot follows retired officer Antony as he investigates a cold case involving a woman who vanished from an isolated coffee plantation. His search unearths hidden secrets and mounting suspicions, exposing a reality that alters everything.
13. Unmadham -July 31
The Malayalam mystery thriller stars Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil and Shaju Sreedhar.
The story follows an investigator who revives a forgotten cold case carrying eerie supernatural elements. As his probe intensifies, the boundary between sanity and hallucination fades, forcing him to face his shattered mind and a terrifying reality.