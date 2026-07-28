Kumbalangi Nights Director Madhu C Narayanan Announces Next Directorial With Naslen

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The filmmaker returns to direction seven years after Kumbalangi Nights, with the untitled project set to go on floors soon under two production banners.

Madhu C Narayanans Next Film
Naslen Joins Madhu C Narayanan's Next Film Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Naslen will lead Madhu C Narayanan's second directorial venture after a seven-year gap.

  • The untitled Malayalam film will be jointly backed by Dr Ananthu Productions and Silent Cat Films.

  • Naslen also has multiple Malayalam projects and a Tamil debut with Suriya lined up.

Naslen has been confirmed as the lead actor in director Madhu C Narayanan's second feature, marking the filmmaker's return to direction seven years after the acclaimed Kumbalangi Nights. The announcement was made through a social media reel shared by producer Dr Ananthu S, featuring the director and the actor together. While the film's title and plot remain under wraps, production is expected to begin soon.

Madhu C Narayanan returns after seven-year gap

The untitled film will be jointly produced by Dr Ananthu Productions and Silent Cat Films. According to Cinema Express, the project also marks the first production under Madhu C Narayanan's own banner, Silent Cat Films.

Lovers in the Blue Night - X
Anuparna Roy Returns To Venice Film Festival's Orizzonti Competition With Lovers In The Blue Night

By Debanjan Dhar

Madhu had earlier hinted at the film by issuing a casting call for a female lead, seeking an actor between 20 and 25 years old who was fluent in the Kochi dialect. The latest announcement officially confirms that filming will commence shortly.

Naslen's busy slate continues to grow

Naslen was most recently seen in Mollywood Times, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. He also has an impressive line-up that includes Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, Rohith V S's Tiki Taka and Tharun Moorthy's Torpedo. The actor is also preparing for his Tamil debut in director Jithu Madhavan's upcoming film starring Suriya, which has already completed production.

Related Content
Kerala PSC Protest - X
Lovers in the Blue Night - X
Mollywood Times Censor Violation - X
Premalu 2 Cancelled - X

Producer Dr Ananthu S, founder and CEO of Xylem Learning, continues to expand his presence in Malayalam cinema. His production slate includes Athiradi, co-produced with Basil Joseph, along with 40 Days of House Party, directed by first-time filmmaker Shifina Babin Pakker.

72nd National Film Awards - X
72nd National Film Awards: Live Stream Details, Top Contenders And How To Watch Online

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Madhu C Narayanan's directorial debut, Kumbalangi Nights, released in 2019, earned widespread critical acclaim and established him as one of Malayalam cinema's most promising filmmakers.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories