Kumbalangi Nights Director Madhu C Narayanan Announces Next Directorial With Naslen

Naslen will lead Madhu C Narayanan's second directorial venture after a seven-year gap.
The untitled Malayalam film will be jointly backed by Dr Ananthu Productions and Silent Cat Films.
Naslen also has multiple Malayalam projects and a Tamil debut with Suriya lined up.
Naslen has been confirmed as the lead actor in director Madhu C Narayanan's second feature, marking the filmmaker's return to direction seven years after the acclaimed Kumbalangi Nights. The announcement was made through a social media reel shared by producer Dr Ananthu S, featuring the director and the actor together. While the film's title and plot remain under wraps, production is expected to begin soon.
Madhu C Narayanan returns after seven-year gap
The untitled film will be jointly produced by Dr Ananthu Productions and Silent Cat Films. According to Cinema Express, the project also marks the first production under Madhu C Narayanan's own banner, Silent Cat Films.
Madhu had earlier hinted at the film by issuing a casting call for a female lead, seeking an actor between 20 and 25 years old who was fluent in the Kochi dialect. The latest announcement officially confirms that filming will commence shortly.
Naslen's busy slate continues to grow
Naslen was most recently seen in Mollywood Times, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. He also has an impressive line-up that includes Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, Rohith V S's Tiki Taka and Tharun Moorthy's Torpedo. The actor is also preparing for his Tamil debut in director Jithu Madhavan's upcoming film starring Suriya, which has already completed production.
Producer Dr Ananthu S, founder and CEO of Xylem Learning, continues to expand his presence in Malayalam cinema. His production slate includes Athiradi, co-produced with Basil Joseph, along with 40 Days of House Party, directed by first-time filmmaker Shifina Babin Pakker.
Madhu C Narayanan's directorial debut, Kumbalangi Nights, released in 2019, earned widespread critical acclaim and established him as one of Malayalam cinema's most promising filmmakers.