Anuparna Roy Returns To Venice Film Festival's Orizzonti Competition With Lovers In The Blue Night

One of the lead producers and co-founder of production company Khan & Kumar Media, Vikas Kumar said, “At Khan & Kumar Media, Sharib and I have always believed that powerful stories deserve to travel beyond borders. Seeing Lovers in the Blue Night invited to the Orizzonti Competition at Venice, following Songs of Forgotten Trees last year, is an incredibly humbling moment for us. Anuparna Roy is one of the most distinctive filmmaking voices of her generation, and we're honoured to continue this creative journey with her. Our sincere thanks to the Venice programming team, and to our entire cast and crew, for helping bring this film to life. We can't wait to share it with audiences around the world.” This is the third high-profile festival selection for the company within a remarkably short span. It backed Ridham Janve's Hunter's Moon, which bagged a Best Screenplay prize at the Shanghai Film Festival in June and Yashasvi Juyal's debut, The Ink-Stained Hand & The Missing Thumb, which premiered in Karlovy Vary's Proxima Competition.