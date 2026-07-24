Sonu Nigam Delhi Concert Postponed As Singer Backs Students Amid NEET Protests

Sonu Nigam Delhi concert was postponed in solidarity with nationwide student protests.
Singer confirmed delay, saying it was done keeping current public sentiment in mind.
Soha Ali Khan also postponed podcast release, backing students demanding education reforms.
Sonu Nigam has postponed his Delhi concert in solidarity with students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak. The decision comes as demonstrations demanding accountability and education reforms continue to spread across the country, with several public figures also voicing their support for the movement.
Sonu Nigam Confirms Concert Postponement
Sonu Nigam was scheduled to perform at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka as part of the BOSSitivity – Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi tribute concert. However, ticket listings disappeared from booking platforms, while promotional material began displaying a new date instead of the original schedule.
When asked whether the change was due to a technical issue or a postponement, it was confirmed by the singer that the concert had been delayed "keeping the current sentiment in mind." The show has now been rescheduled for August 15, replacing its original July 25 date.
Singer's Reaction To NEET Protest Questions
The postponement came a day after a video of Sonu Nigam surfaced online, showing him being questioned by photographers about the ongoing student protests. The singer declined to comment on the issue during the interaction. It was said by him that he had not attended the event to discuss the protests, before he ended the interaction when further questions followed.
Celebrities Continue To Support Student Movement
Actor Soha Ali Khan also postponed the release of a new episode of her podcast in solidarity with protesting students. In an Instagram post, it was stated by the actor that students were fighting for a system that had failed them and that their voices deserved to be heard before anyone else's.
The protests began in the wake of the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak and have since expanded into a nationwide movement demanding greater transparency in examinations, stricter action against paper leaks, education reforms and accountability from the government.