Batwara 1947: CBFC Gives Sunny Deol's Film Receives Rare 'A' Certificate Ahead Of Release

Why the 'A' certificate is significant

Although Sunny Deol is best known for action films, most of his releases have traditionally been family entertainers. Since 2000, only Champion (2000), Farz (2001), Karz: The Burden of Truth (2002), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), Mohalla Assi (2018) and Chup (2022) have received an Adults Only certificate. There was also a 16-year gap between 2002 and 2018 during which none of his films were awarded an A rating.