Batwara 1947: CBFC Gives Sunny Deol's Film Receives Rare 'A' Certificate Ahead Of Release

Batwara 1947 CBFC confirms rare A certificate and 145-minute official runtime.
Sunny Deol receives only his seventh Adults Only certification in over two decades.
Rajkumar Santoshi's Partition drama arrives in theatres in August.
Batwara 1947 has received a rare 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it one of the few Sunny Deol films to earn the classification. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial completed the certification process well ahead of its theatrical release, an uncommon occurrence for a major Hindi film. The CBFC certification also confirms the film's official runtime and adds to the anticipation surrounding the much-awaited Partition drama.
Batwara 1947 CBFC's certification and runtime revealed
According to the CBFC website, Batwara 1947 has been certified 'A' with a runtime of 145 minutes and 34 seconds, translating to 2 hours, 25 minutes and 34 seconds. Industry reports further claim that the film has been cleared without any cuts, with the certificate being issued on July 23.
The early certification has attracted attention because major releases are generally cleared by the CBFC only a week or two before their theatrical debut.
Why the 'A' certificate is significant
Although Sunny Deol is best known for action films, most of his releases have traditionally been family entertainers. Since 2000, only Champion (2000), Farz (2001), Karz: The Burden of Truth (2002), Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), Mohalla Assi (2018) and Chup (2022) have received an Adults Only certificate. There was also a 16-year gap between 2002 and 2018 during which none of his films were awarded an A rating.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Aamir Khan is also reportedly set to appear in a supporting role.
The film is adapted from Syed Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, it follows a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a haveli abandoned by a Hindu family. Their lives take an unexpected turn when the elderly Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home, leading to an unlikely bond that forms across religious divides.
The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.