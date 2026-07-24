Dia Mirza Criticises PM Modi's NEET Paper Leak Statement, Questions His Empathy

Dia Mirza Questions PM Modi's Response To NEET Paper Leak

Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the examination controversy. It was written in her post that there had not been a single word of empathy for parents who had lost their children, students who had died, or those who had continued their hunger strike in pursuit of justice. It was also asked how difficult it could be to acknowledge their suffering.