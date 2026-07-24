Dia Mirza Criticises PM Modi's NEET Paper Leak Statement, Questions His Empathy

Dia Mirza questioned PM Modi's NEET paper leak response after 47-day delay publicly.
PM Modi announced fast-track courts while reaffirming protection for 22 lakh students' academic year.
Sonam Wangchuk ended hunger strike after Centre assured education reforms and legal action.
Dia Mirza's response to PM Modi's remarks on the NEET paper leak has become the latest flashpoint in the debate over examination reforms in India. The actor criticised the Prime Minister's statement, saying it failed to acknowledge the pain of grieving families, students and protesters who have spent weeks demanding accountability and systemic change.
Dia Mirza Questions PM Modi's Response To NEET Paper Leak
Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the examination controversy. It was written in her post that there had not been a single word of empathy for parents who had lost their children, students who had died, or those who had continued their hunger strike in pursuit of justice. It was also asked how difficult it could be to acknowledge their suffering.
The actor further questioned the delay in the Prime Minister's response. It was stated in her note that 47 days had passed before a statement was issued and that nothing had been said which could heal the millions of broken hearts affected by the crisis. A heartbroken emoji accompanied the post.
PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts Amid CJP Protest
The growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar prompted Prime Minister Modi to release a video message acknowledging the seriousness of the paper leak issue. It was said by the Prime Minister that the controversy had caused immense pain to lakhs of students and parents. He also announced that the Centre would introduce legislation providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those responsible.
The Prime Minister added that the government's priority had been to ensure that nearly 22 lakh students did not lose an academic year by conducting fresh examinations at the earliest. He also confirmed that those accused in the NEET paper leak had been arrested.
Following the government's assurance, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after meeting Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital. Wangchuk had joined the CJP protest on June 28, supporting demands for accountability in examination irregularities, comprehensive education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PM Modi's video message was issued on Friday, after nearly a month of sustained protests.