Shahid Kapoor Backs Student Protests, Questions India's Education System

Shahid Kapoor student protests post questioned youth's faith in India's education system publicly.
NEET-UG paper leak protests expanded nationwide with demands for transparency and accountability reforms.
Bollywood celebrities backed students as Chalo Sansad march drew thousands on July 20.
Shahid Kapoor's support for the student protests has become a major talking point after the actor shared a message questioning the growing disconnect between India's youth and the education system. His Instagram post comes as demonstrations linked to the NEET-UG paper leak continue across the country, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability and sweeping reforms to restore confidence in the examination process.
Shahid Kapoor Questions Youth's Trust In Education
Through his Instagram Stories, Shahid reflected on what it means when students begin losing faith in the very system designed for them. It was asked in his post, "What will happen if the very youth that the education system is made for doesn't believe in it anymore?"
The actor further argued that students have every right to ask difficult questions. It was written in the post that those for whom the education system exists should naturally have the first right to question it. It was also stated that while students spend years answering questions in examinations, they are now asking questions about their own future and deserve to be heard. He concluded by saying that the youth of the country are the country and deserve to believe in their future.
Bollywood Celebrities Support NEET Protest
Shahid Kapoor joins a growing list of film personalities who have voiced support for the student movement. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi are among the celebrities who have publicly backed the protests and called attention to students' concerns.
CJP Protest And NEET-UG Paper Leak Explained
What began as a demonstration at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar has expanded into a nationwide movement, with protests taking place in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna and several other cities. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led campaign emerged after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and has grown into a wider demand for examination reforms, stricter safeguards against paper leaks, compensation for affected candidates, greater transparency and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement gathered significant momentum during the Chalo Sansad march, when thousands assembled at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament on July 20, where clashes broke out after police stopped the procession.