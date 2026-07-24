Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Vijay's Final Film Opens At Rs 41 Crore

Jana Nayagan has released after a long delay.
It is Vijay's final film before a full-scale shift to politics and CM duties.
The film yielded Rs 41 crore on opening day.
Vijay is primed to conclude his acting career of three decades with Jana Nayagan. After a long delay, the superstar's allegedly last film scored an impressive start but has lagged behind in Tamil cinema box history milestones. Morning shows were houseful, but occupancy dipped to just 63-66% occupancy during the day after that. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 41.00 crore across 13,067 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 48.27 crore and total India net collections to Rs 41.00 crore so far.
Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 78.27 crore. The Hindi version raked in only ₹1.75 crore with a mere 15% occupancy, while the Telugu version accounted for ₹2.75 crore with 28% occupancy. The pan-India connect hasn't quite worked out.
Greatest Morning Occupancy For A Tamil Film In 2026
Vijay's final film has set new milestones for Tamil releases of 2026. It has surged way past Parasakthi (35.54%) to register the #1 morning occupancy. Suriya’s Karuppu now slips to the third spot. Jana Nayagan has amassed the fourth-best morning occupancy among Thalapathy Vijay’s last five films. It strode beyond Varisu, while trailing far behind Master, Leo, and The Greatest Of All Time. The film registered an overall India occupancy of 41.6% across all languages. Tamil remained the strongest market.
Jana Nayagan Cast & Crew Details
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged move to politics. Released in theatres worldwide on July 23, 2026, the ensemble cast also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. It is produced by KVN Productions and is a partial remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.
The project has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. The film was in limbo for seven months, enduring a drawn-out certification battle. The release naturally brings a high degree of celebration and euphoria which fans have seized on.