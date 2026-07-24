Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Vijay's Final Film Opens At Rs 41 Crore

Vijay's final film has set new milestones for Tamil releases of 2026. It has surged way past Parasakthi (35.54%) to register the #1 morning occupancy. Suriya’s Karuppu now slips to the third spot. Jana Nayagan has amassed the fourth-best morning occupancy among Thalapathy Vijay’s last five films. It strode beyond Varisu, while trailing far behind Master, Leo, and The Greatest Of All Time. The film registered an overall India occupancy of 41.6% across all languages. Tamil remained the strongest market.