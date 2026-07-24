Ali Abbas Zafar's Ahaan Panday Film Locks Release Window After Saiyaara Success

Ali Abbas Zafar Ahaan Panday film unites four lead actors under Yash Raj Films.
Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar reunite for their fifth collaboration after three blockbusters.
Untitled romantic action film arrives on March 26, 2027 during the Good Friday weekend.
Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film starring Ahaan Panday has taken another major step forward, with Yash Raj Films locking the theatrical release for the untitled romantic action entertainer. The film also stars Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, making it one of the studio's most anticipated productions following Ahaan's breakthrough success with Saiyaara.
Ali Abbas Zafar Reunites With Aditya Chopra
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marks the fifth collaboration between the filmmaker and director Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Except for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the remaining three films emerged as major box office successes, making expectations high for their latest venture.
Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar had praised Ahaan Panday's screen presence in an interview with Hindustan Times. The director said that Ahaan does not merely perform emotions but genuinely feels them, adding that truth is always visible in his eyes through the camera.
Ahaan Panday, Sharvari And Aaishvary Thackeray's Growing Film Slate
The film will mark the second outing for both Ahaan Panday and Aaishvary Thackeray. While Ahaan became an overnight sensation after Saiyaara emerged as India's highest-grossing romantic film, Aaishvary earned praise for his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.
According to an earlier Hindustan Times report, Aaishvary was cast as the film's primary antagonist. It was stated by a trade source that the face-off between Ahaan and Aaishvary would be mounted as a lavish big-screen spectacle, combining romance with large-scale action.
Sharvari, who debuted with Bunty Aur Babli 2, later found commercial success with Munjya before appearing in Vedaa, Maharaj, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha. Her latest release, Alpha, earned ₹98.44 crore worldwide, including ₹58 crore domestically.
The untitled film has now been scheduled for a March 26, 2027 (Good Friday) theatrical release. Apart from this project, Ahaan is also set to reunite with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri and co-star Aneet Padda for another Yash Raj Films production.