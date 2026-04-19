Bollywood By Choice | After A Blockbuster Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Face A Defining Second Act

The new generation of actors shaped by the social media era, including Panday and Padda, appears more measured in handling fame and choosing projects. Even so, their second film will undoubtedly face far greater scrutiny.

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Giridhar Jha
Updated on:
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Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday
Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday Photo: IMDB
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • In Bollywood, many young actors who dazzled audiences with their debut soon encountered what Bollywood often calls the ‘second-film jinx’.

  • While some actors like Ranbir Kapoor recovered from weak debuts to build remarkable careers, others like Rahul Roy and Kumar Gaurav were not as fortunate.

  • The new generation of actors seems better equipped to navigate the industry than many before them, who failed to sustain early success despite a spectacular start.

The Saiyaara (2025) wonderkids—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—are now entering a crucial phase: their second film together, which could determine their standing as Bollywood’s newest golden on-screen pair. Yash Raj Films (YRF), which launched the duo in Mohit Suri’s directorial venture last year, has already announced their next collaboration with the same filmmaker. The project is expected to go on the floors soon.

Their musical love story became one of the biggest blockbusters ever, earning a staggering Rs 580 crore worldwide. Almost overnight, Panday and Padda became sensations, with producers eager to sign them for new projects. Yet, the young duo seems in no hurry to over-commit—a mistake that has hindered many after a successful debut.

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Panday, for example, has reportedly signed only two films so far, both under Yash Raj Films. One is to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the other by Mohit Suri, with releases expected next year. Padda, meanwhile, will appear later this year in Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini. However, it is her pairing with Panday in Suri’s upcoming romantic comedy, backed by Aditya Chopra, that has generated considerable excitement within and beyond the industry.

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In a business where reputations are made and broken every Friday based on box-office results, Panday and Padda have already carved out a space for themselves, even featuring together in high-profile advertising campaigns. Still, it is their second outing that will likely shape the trajectory of their careers.

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History offers several cautionary tales. Many young actors who dazzled audiences with their debut soon encountered what Bollywood often calls the ‘second-film jinx’. Despite meteoric beginnings, they struggled to recreate the same magic in subsequent releases.

Consider Kumar Gaurav. Son of Rajendra Kumar, the ‘Jubilee Star’ of his era, Gaurav won hearts with Love Story (1981), a musical romance that stood out at a time dominated by action-packed multi-starrers and family dramas. Touted as the industry’s next big star, he signed films in quick succession to capitalise on his newfound fame. However, none of his later films achieved genuine success. His father even attempted to relaunch him with projects such as Naam (1986), alongside Sanjay Dutt and Phool (1993) opposite Madhuri Dixit, but his career never quite recovered.

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A similar story unfolded with Rahul Roy, whose Aashiqui (1990) made him an overnight sensation. The film’s music played a significant role in its success, propelling him into the spotlight. As expected, he signed numerous films, including major projects such as Mahesh Bhatt’s Gumrah (1993), co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi at the peak of their careers. However, his subsequent films failed one after another, gradually pushing him into obscurity. Once known for his iconic hairstyle that became a trend among Generation X youth in the early 1990s, Roy later found himself working in Bhojpuri cinema, appearing on television shows such as Big Boss and occasionally performing his hit Aashiqui songs at private events.

Some critics argue that actors such as Gaurav and Roy could not sustain their success due to limitations in their acting abilities, despite support from prominent production houses. However, the so-called ‘second test’ has challenged even accomplished performers.

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Take Kamal Haasan, for example. A superstar in southern cinema, he made a strong impression in Hindi films with Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), yet several of his subsequent projects failed to make an impact. Hrithik Roshan also had a dream debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. However, a series of his following films underperformed at the box office. Fortunately, his talent—combined with strong backing from major production houses—helped him recover and remain relevant. Others, such as Gaurav and Roy, were not as fortunate.

Conversely, some actors recovered from weak debuts to build remarkable careers. Ranbir Kapoor debuted with the box-office disappointment Saawariya (2007), despite being launched by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Yet, his acting promise was evident, and today he is regarded as one of the finest performers of his generation.

A blockbuster debut inevitably brings immense pressure. Many newcomers struggle to handle the expectations that follow. Tempted by lucrative offers, they often sign multiple projects without carefully assessing their merit, and eventually pay the price. At the same time, audiences raise their expectations after a successful first film, hoping for an equally compelling follow-up. When that does not happen, the same audience is quick to label the actor a ‘one-film wonder’.

Encouragingly, the new generation of actors shaped by the social media era, including Panday and Padda, appears more measured in handling fame and choosing projects. With professional guidance and a more cautious approach, they seem better equipped to navigate the industry than many before them, who failed to sustain early success despite a spectacular start.

Even so, their second film will undoubtedly face far greater scrutiny.

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