Bollywood By Choice | After A Blockbuster Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Face A Defining Second Act

A similar story unfolded with Rahul Roy, whose Aashiqui (1990) made him an overnight sensation. The film’s music played a significant role in its success, propelling him into the spotlight. As expected, he signed numerous films, including major projects such as Mahesh Bhatt’s Gumrah (1993), co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi at the peak of their careers. However, his subsequent films failed one after another, gradually pushing him into obscurity. Once known for his iconic hairstyle that became a trend among Generation X youth in the early 1990s, Roy later found himself working in Bhojpuri cinema, appearing on television shows such as Big Boss and occasionally performing his hit Aashiqui songs at private events.