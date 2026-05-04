Sudesh Kumar, Dies At 95 Veteran Bollywood Actor Who Shaped 60s Cinema Dies

Summary of this article
Sudesh Kumar's death at 95 marks the end of the golden era actor’s journey.
Saranga actor worked in over 25 films across the 1950s to 1970s.
Veteran actor shifted to production, contributing to films into the late 1980s.
Sudesh Kumar's death has marked the passing of a familiar face from Hindi cinema’s golden era. The veteran actor, who appeared in numerous films across the 1950s to the 1970s, died at the age of 95 after battling health complications. Known for his quiet screen presence and steady performances, he remained part of an era that shaped mainstream storytelling.
In his final days, he had reportedly been dealing with health concerns, including breathing issues, and had briefly been hospitalised before returning home.
Sudesh Kumar's death: Family shares final moments
It was confirmed by his family that he had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the week, but had wished to spend his last days at home. His wife, Jaya Dhawan, shared that he was brought back as per his request and was cared for with medical support arranged at home.
It was further stated by her that he passed away the following morning, surrounded by familiar surroundings. Reports also indicated that he had suffered a brain stroke nearly two weeks before his death, after which he remained under medical supervision.
Who was Sudesh Kumar: A journey through Hindi cinema
Born in Peshawar in 1931, Sudesh Kumar began his journey with Prithviraj Kapoor’s theatre group before moving into films. Early roles in projects like Chhoti Bahen helped establish his presence, but it was Saranga that brought him recognition.
Over the years, he featured in films such as Bharosa and Khandan, gradually transitioning into supporting roles. Later, he also explored film production, contributing to projects through the 1970s and 1980s.
He is survived by his wife and daughter. His last rites were held in Mumbai, with a prayer meet scheduled in the city, bringing together those who remember him from both film and personal circles.