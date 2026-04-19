Darshan Kumar Dies At 70, Industry Mourns T-Series Leader

Darshan Kumar, senior T-Series figure and brother of Gulshan Kumar, has died at 70. Known for working quietly behind the scenes, he played a key role in shaping the music giant, with tributes now pouring in from across the industry.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Darshan Kumar
Darshan Kumar dies at 70, T-Series leader mourned Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Darshan Kumar dies at 70, leaving behind a decades-long T-Series legacy.

  • Senior T-Series leader credited for supporting regional and emerging music talent.

  • Mika Singh leads tributes as industry mourns influential behind-the-scenes figure.

The passing of Darshan Kumar marks the end of a quietly influential chapter in India’s music industry. Darshan Kumar dies at 70, leaving behind a legacy built not through public visibility but through steady work within T-Series, the company founded by his brother Gulshan Kumar.

Darshan Kumar’s role in shaping T-Series

While T-Series grew into one of India’s most powerful music labels, much of its internal strength was shaped by figures like Darshan Kumar. Serving as Chairman and Managing Director, he remained closely involved in the company’s expansion, even as leadership later passed to Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Unlike many industry leaders, he chose to stay out of the spotlight. Those within the music fraternity often credit him for supporting emerging artists, particularly in Punjabi and regional music, helping many find their footing at crucial stages of their careers.

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Tributes pour in after Darshan Kumar dies

The news was first shared by Mika Singh, who expressed grief on social media. It was said by the singer that Darshan Kumar had been a kind and supportive figure who helped launch and guide several artists, leaving behind lasting memories.

In recent years, Darshan Kumar had maintained a low public profile, making only occasional appearances. A rare glimpse surfaced in 2025, when devotional singer Mani Ladla shared a photograph with him, recalling a personal meeting.

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His passing, which occurred in Delhi, was confirmed on April 18, 2026. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Darshan Kumar belonged to a family deeply tied to the evolution of India’s music business. His brother Gulshan Kumar’s tragic killing in 1997 remains one of the most shocking moments in the industry’s history, adding a poignant layer to the family’s journey.

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