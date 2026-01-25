Abhijit Majumdar, Renowned Odia Music Composer-Singer, Passes Away At 54

Renowned Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on January 25.
Majumdar had been undergoing treatment for several months for multiple chronic ailments and had severe complications.
He suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am.
Abhijit Majumdar, a renowned Odia music composer and singer, passed away on Sunday (January 25) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar. He was 54. As per reports, hospital authorities said Majumdar had been undergoing treatment for several months for multiple health issues and had severe complications due to refractory septic shock caused by an infection.
Tributes pour in for Abhijit Majumdar
Abhijit Majumdar's demise is confirmed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in an official X (formerly Twitter) post.
The Odisha CM, offering his condolences, wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti."
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, mourning the loss of the renowned composer, wrote, "Hearing the news of the demise of Abhijit Majumdar, the renowned music director and singer of Odisha, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken. Through his unique musical style, he had, over many decades, carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia listeners. His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia art world. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti."
Abhijit Majumdar death reason
Majumdar was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on September 4, 2025. He was receiving treatment for hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease. As his condition required extra care, he was shifted to the medicine ward on November 10 for further treatment.
On January 23, he developed a fresh infection followed by fever. Despite intensive medical care, his health deteriorated and resulted in septic shock, which turned fatal for him.
According to PTI, AIIMS officials said, “The Odia singer suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was immediately initiated as per Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) protocol. Despite all efforts, he was clinically declared dead at 9:02 am.”
Who was Abhijit Majumdar?
Majumdar started his music career in 1991 in the Sambalpuri music before he became a prominent figure in Odisha’s film industry. In his illustrious career of over three decades, he composed over 700 songs across films, albums and other music projects.
Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Mr. Majnu, Sriman Surdas and Sundergarh Ra Salman Khan, among others, are some of the notable films where he worked. To Hrudaya Kichhi Kahila, Hilere Hile Hile and Hasa Gote are some of his iconic tracks.