Abhijit Majumdar, Renowned Odia Music Composer-Singer, Passes Away At 54

Renowned Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest today morning. He had been battling multiple health issues.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odia singer Abhijit Majumdar death
Odia singer Abhijit Majumdar dies Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Renowned Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on January 25.

  • Majumdar had been undergoing treatment for several months for multiple chronic ailments and had severe complications.

  • He suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am.

Abhijit Majumdar, a renowned Odia music composer and singer, passed away on Sunday (January 25) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar. He was 54. As per reports, hospital authorities said Majumdar had been undergoing treatment for several months for multiple health issues and had severe complications due to refractory septic shock caused by an infection.

Tributes pour in for Abhijit Majumdar

Abhijit Majumdar's demise is confirmed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in an official X (formerly Twitter) post.

The Odisha CM, offering his condolences, wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Emmy-winning Seinfeld director Tom Cherones dies - Wikepedia
Tom Cherones, Emmy-Winning Seinfeld Director and Producer, Passes Away At 86

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, mourning the loss of the renowned composer, wrote, "Hearing the news of the demise of Abhijit Majumdar, the renowned music director and singer of Odisha, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken. Through his unique musical style, he had, over many decades, carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia listeners. His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia art world. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti."

Related Content
Related Content

Abhijit Majumdar death reason

Majumdar was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on September 4, 2025. He was receiving treatment for hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease. As his condition required extra care, he was shifted to the medicine ward on November 10 for further treatment.

On January 23, he developed a fresh infection followed by fever. Despite intensive medical care, his health deteriorated and resulted in septic shock, which turned fatal for him.

According to PTI, AIIMS officials said, “The Odia singer suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was immediately initiated as per Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) protocol. Despite all efforts, he was clinically declared dead at 9:02 am.”

Director Roger Allers dies - Getty
Roger Allers, The Lion King Co-Director, Passes Away At 76

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Who was Abhijit Majumdar?

Majumdar started his music career in 1991 in the Sambalpuri music before he became a prominent figure in Odisha’s film industry. In his illustrious career of over three decades, he composed over 700 songs across films, albums and other music projects.

Love StorySister SrideviGolmaal LoveMr. MajnuSriman Surdas and Sundergarh Ra Salman Khan, among others, are some of the notable films where he worked. To Hrudaya Kichhi KahilaHilere Hile Hile and Hasa Gote are some of his iconic tracks.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Series Win In Guwahati

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Name 15‑Member Squad After Reversing Boycott Threat

  3. Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir’s Son Accused Of Sexual Assault By Housemaid

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Accepts ICC Decision On Removal And Replacement By Scotland

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Storms Into Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Breezes Past Tommy Paul To Seal Meeting With Alex De Minaur In Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Learner Tien Sweeps Away Daniil Medvedev To Secure First Grand Slam Quarterfinals

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  4. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  5. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley