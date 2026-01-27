Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing, Clarifies He 'Won't Stop Making Music'

Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing, confirming he will no longer take up new film assignments.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing Photo: Instagram
In a move that has surprised the Bollywood music industry, Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing was confirmed on January 27 through a post on his private X account and on his public Instagram account. The singer, widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential voices of the past decade, stated that he will no longer accept new playback assignments for films, even as he continues to make music independently.

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

The announcement comes shortly after the release of Maatrubhumi from the Battle of Galwan, adding to the shock around the timing of the decision. Arijit, who does not operate an official public X account, chose to address listeners directly, thanking them for years of support while making his intentions clear.

In his message, Arijit explained that while he is taking retirement from playback singing, he is not stepping away from music. He shared that he remains committed to learning, experimenting, and creating as an independent artist. The singer also confirmed that he will complete previously committed projects, meaning listeners can still expect some new releases in the near future, including music slated for 2026.

By drawing a clear line between playback singing and personal music-making, Arijit Singh clarifies retirement rumours that suggested a complete withdrawal from the industry.

A career that reshaped Bollywood playback singing

Arijit Singh rose to prominence with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, a song that redefined modern Bollywood romance. Over the years, he delivered a string of iconic tracks, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Hawayein, Apna Bana Le, Kesariya and Binte Dil. His work earned him two National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2025, cementing his legacy in Hindi cinema.

As playback singing trends in Bollywood continue to evolve, Arijit’s decision marks the end of an era, even as his musical journey continues on a different path.

