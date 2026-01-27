Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

Grammy award-winning drummer Sly Dunbar died at 73. Dunbar was one-half of the production team, Sly & Robbie.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sly Dunbar death
Sly Dunbar dies at 73 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Grammy award-winning drummer Sly Dunbar died at 73.

  • Dunbar was one-half of the production team, Sly & Robbie.

  • The family released a statement confirming his death.

Sly Dunbar, a renowned reggae drummer, passed away on Monday (January 26) at age 73. The two-time Grammy Award-winning drummer played with legends, including Bob Marley, Bob Dylan and others. Dunbar was one-half of the production team, Sly & Robbie — known for producing chartbusters for Peter Tosh, Black Uhuru, Dylan, Grace Jones and Ian Dury.

Sly Dunbar death

Sly Dunbar's death was first confirmed by his wife, Thelma, to the Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner. She found him unresponsive on Monday morning.

Several Jamaican newspapers reported that Dunbar died in Kingston. His daughter Natasha released a statement to the media.

“As one half of Sly & Robbie, Sly helped shape the sound of reggae and Jamaican music for generations. His extraordinary talent, innovation, and lasting contributions will never be forgotten. Sly’s music, spirit, and legacy touched people around the world, and we are deeply grateful for the love and support during this difficult time,” read the family statement.

Odia singer Abhijit Majumdar dies - X
Abhijit Majumdar, Renowned Odia Music Composer-Singer, Passes Away At 54

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tributes for Sly Dunbar

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am to hear of the passing of my friend and legend,” singer Ali Campbell of UB40 mourned Dundar's demise on Facebook. “Modern day beats simply wouldn’t be what they are without the influence of reggae and dancehall riddims that Sly single-handedly pioneered.”

Related Content
Related Content

Rolling Stone magazine, in its tribute, wrote, “Sly & Robbie were undisputed masters of the art, bringing a nuanced, unhurried and rock-solid rhythmic approach.” Robbie Shakespeare died in 2021.

About Sly Dunbar and his work

Born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar in 1952 in Kingston, Jamaica, he wanted to be a drummer after watching Lloyd Knibbs, whom he considered his idol. At age 15, he started playing for a group called the Yardbrooms.

His debut recording session was on The Upsetters 1969 track Night Doctor.

In his teenage years, Dunbar met bassist Robbie Shakespeare. Both formed their own label, Taxi Records. Known as “The Riddim Twins”, they played on reggae classics by Black Uhuru, Jimmy Cliff and Peter Tosh.

Dunbar also played with the Revolutionaries, and on Junior Murvin’s Police and Thieves, Maxi Priest’s Easy to Love, Dave and Ansell Collins’ Double Barrel and Marley’s Punky Reggae Party.

Sly & Robbie played on three of Grace Jones’ albums — Warm Leatherette, Nightclubbing and Living My Life and four albums of Serge Gainsbourg and three by Dylan.

They also worked on No Doubt’s singles Hey Baby and Underneath It All. Both shaped modern reggae for decades.

Director Roger Allers dies - Getty
Roger Allers, The Lion King Co-Director, Passes Away At 76

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dunbar was nominated 13 times for the Grammy Awards and won twice. The first one was for Black Uhuru’s Anthem, which received the inaugural Grammy for best reggae recording in 1985, and the second was when Sly & Robbie’s Friends won best reggae album in 1999.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

  2. India Vs New Zealand: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of Final T20Is Vs NZ, Shreyas Iyer Stays In IND Squad

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Slams Pakistan For ‘Provoking’ Bangladesh Amid ICC–BCB Dispute

  4. India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

  5. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gauff Vs Svitolina LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: Ukrainian Breaks No. 3 Seed In Tight Battle At Rod Laver Arena

  2. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

  3. Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Sabalenka Beats 18-year-old American Jovic To Reach Semi-Finals

  4. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. India–EU Summit Set to Deliver Free Trade Deal, Defence Pact and Mobility Framework

  5. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  4. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

  5. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sooryavanshi Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty|IND 98/1 (9.2)

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September