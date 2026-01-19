Roger Allers, The Lion King Co-Director, Passes Away At 76

Roger Allers, The Lion King co-director died at age 76.
He passed away suddenly at his residence in Santa Monica following a short illness.
Allers also worked on The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Rescuers Down Under and others.
Roger Allers death
The Oscar- and Tony-nominated animated film director passed away suddenly at his residence in Santa Monica following a short illness, a Disney Animation spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.
Disney pays tribute to Roger Allers
Disney CEO Bob Iger, in a statement, paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran director. He said Roger’s work “helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney.”
Veteran visual effects supervisor Dave Bossert also paid a tribute to his friend on Facebook.
“I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey,” he wrote. “We were just trading emails this past week while he was traveling in Egypt, which makes this loss feel all the more unreal. Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” Bossert added.