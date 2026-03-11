Tamil Filmmaker-Composer Thakkali Srinivasan Passes Away

Summary of this article
Tamil filmmaker and composer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday (March 10) due to health complications. Thakkali Srinivasan had produced several films in the '80s and '90s, including Ivargal Varungala Thoongal (1987), Manasukul Mathappu (1988), Nalaya Manithan (1989), Adhisaya Manithan (1990), and Witness (1995), among others. He had also directed and composed music for the popular supernatural horror film Jenma Natchathram (1991), the remake of The Omen (1976).
Apart from producing, directing and composing, Srinivasan also starred with Kamal Haasan in Soora Samharam (1988), where he played the antagonist.
He composed music with Premi, and was known as Premi-Srini duo.
Thakkali Srinivasan's last release as a director was the thriller Aduthathu (2011), starring Sriman, Nassar, Vaiyapuri, Ilavarasu, Aarthi and Meenal, among others, in key roles.
Thakkali Srinivasan death
PRO Nikil Murukan confirmed Thakkali Srinivasan's death news. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Deeply regret to inform that Producer/Director/Composer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away due to health complications in Bengaluru. His last rites will be performed in Bengaluru tomorrow (sic)."
"A successful producer who produced some landmark films like Ivargal Varungala Thoongal Manasukul Mathappu Nalaya Manithan Jenma Natchathiram Athisiya Manithan, Witness, and many more films. He also played the antagonist in the Kamal Hassan starrer ‘Soora Samharam’. He was a philanthropist who ran an ashram in the later years of his life and was living with his adopted children (sic)," he added.
His funeral is reportedly scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Wednesday (March 11).
In the later years of his life, Thakkali Srinivasan ran an ashram and dedicated his life to social service, living with adopted children.
May his soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.