Veteran Kannada Director Joe Simon Passes Away At 80

Veteran Kannada film director and actor Joe Simon passed away in Bengaluru on Friday (February 13, 2026) after a heart attack, reported PTI. He was 80. The filmmaker collapsed during a meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at around 4.30 pm, as per reports.
Joe Simon's death reason
Simon suffered a cardiac arrest while he was attending the meeting at KFCC. A report in The Times of India stated that Joe Simon was actively participating in the meeting and was giving his suggestions and discussing future plans. He even proposed a celebratory programme be organised. But after some time, he collapsed. A person present at the meeting told the publication, “Shortly after stepping out of the meeting hall, he went and sat on the attendant's chair, and he suddenly collapsed; it was a severe cardiac arrest.”
Tributes pour in for Joe Simon
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, mourning Joe Simon's death, called it an "irreparable loss" to the Kannada film industry.
"Joe Simon, who hailed from Mandya, was active in Kannada cinema for decades. He had worked as an actor, director, and lyricist in more than 100 films," Shivakumar wrote on 'X'.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also expressed over Simon's demise. He remembered his immense contribution to the industry as an actor, director, and dialogue writer.
Joe Simon worked in more than 100 films. He directed popular Kannada films, including Sahasa Simha, Snehada Kadalalli, Simha Jodi, and Mr Vasu.