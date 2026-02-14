Veteran Kannada Director Joe Simon Passes Away At 80

Joe Simon's death reason

Simon suffered a cardiac arrest while he was attending the meeting at KFCC. A report in The Times of India stated that Joe Simon was actively participating in the meeting and was giving his suggestions and discussing future plans. He even proposed a celebratory programme be organised. But after some time, he collapsed. A person present at the meeting told the publication, “Shortly after stepping out of the meeting hall, he went and sat on the attendant's chair, and he suddenly collapsed; it was a severe cardiac arrest.”