Veteran Kannada Director Joe Simon Passes Away At 80

Veteran Kannada filmmaker Joe Simon died at the age of 80. He was at a meeting of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce when he collapsed.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kannada director Joe Simon death
Kannada director Joe Simon dies Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kannada film director and actor Joe Simon died on Friday (February 13, 2026) after a heart attack.

  • He collapsed during a meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru.

  • Joe Simon worked in more than 100 films. He directed popular Kannada films, including Sahasa Simha, Snehada Kadalalli, Simha Jodi, and Mr Vasu.

Veteran Kannada film director and actor Joe Simon passed away in Bengaluru on Friday (February 13, 2026) after a heart attack, reported PTI. He was 80. The filmmaker collapsed during a meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at around 4.30 pm, as per reports.

Anand Ramanand Sagar dies at 84 - Instagram
Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Joe Simon's death reason

Simon suffered a cardiac arrest while he was attending the meeting at KFCC. A report in The Times of India stated that Joe Simon was actively participating in the meeting and was giving his suggestions and discussing future plans. He even proposed a celebratory programme be organised. But after some time, he collapsed. A person present at the meeting told the publication, “Shortly after stepping out of the meeting hall, he went and sat on the attendant's chair, and he suddenly collapsed; it was a severe cardiac arrest.”

Related Content
Related Content

Tributes pour in for Joe Simon

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, mourning Joe Simon's death, called it an "irreparable loss" to the Kannada film industry.

"Joe Simon, who hailed from Mandya, was active in Kannada cinema for decades. He had worked as an actor, director, and lyricist in more than 100 films," Shivakumar wrote on 'X'.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also expressed over Simon's demise. He remembered his immense contribution to the industry as an actor, director, and dialogue writer.

James Van Der Beek dies - X
James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek And Varsity Blues Star, Passes Away At 48

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Joe Simon worked in more than 100 films. He directed popular Kannada films, including Sahasa Simha, Snehada Kadalalli, Simha Jodi, and Mr Vasu.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker-George Dockrell's Late Blitz Propel IRE To 235

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

  4. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  5. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  3. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

  4. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker-George Dockrell's Late Blitz Propel IRE To 235

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit