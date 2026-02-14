Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of Ramanand Sagar, died in Mumbai on Friday.
Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away in Mumbai on Friday (February 13, 2026). He was 84. As per reports, he had been unwell for over a decade and was suffering from Parkinson's disease. Anand's last rites were held at Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans), Mumbai.
Family shares statement
Anand Ramanand Sagar's family shared the news of his demise in a statement that read, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear father Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra. The last rites will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 4:30 PM, at Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans)."
"Your prayers and blessings for his peaceful journey are sincerely appreciated. Sagar family."
Who was Anand Sagar?
Anand was the son of Ramanand and Leelavati Sagar. His father was the creator of the original 1987 TV series Ramayan. Anand was the second generation of the Sagar Arts and was one of the co-producers of the series.
Apart from directing, Anand Sagar had produced projects like Ankhen, Armaan and Alif Laila.
Sagar Arts was also behind the films, like Geet (1970), Lalkaar (1972), Jalte Badan (1973), Charas (1976), Prem Bandhan (1979), Baghavat (1982), Romance (1983), Salma (1985), Rabba Main Kya Karoon (2013), and Mitwaa (2015), among others.
Last year, Anand's brother and television producer-cinematographer Prem Sagar passed away.
Anand is survived by his wife, Nisha Sagar; son, Shakti Sagar; daughter, Gauri Sagar; son, Amar Sagar; daughter-in-law, Vaishali Sagar; granddaughter, Aanya Sagar; and grandson, Arjun Sagar.
May Anand Sagar's soul rest in peace, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.