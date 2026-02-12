James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek And Varsity Blues Star, Passes Away At 48

James Van Der Beek died at age 48 after battling bowel cancer.
His family announced the news of James Van Der Beek's death on social media, remembering him with “courage, faith and grace.”
Fans and industry peers have paid tributes to the star.
Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the television show Dawson’s Creek, passed away on Wednesday (February 11) at age 48, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.
James Van Der Beek death
His family released a statement on Instagram that read: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come."
"For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," it read further.
James Van Der Beek cancer diagnosis
The actor had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in late 2023, but he made it public only in November 2024.
When the actor experienced symptoms related to bowel movements, he underwent medical tests and was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer that had spread to his lymph nodes. Since his diagnosis, he had been openly speaking about it and raising awareness about health.
During his treatment, he spoke about the emotional toll the disease took on him. In an interview with Business Insider, Van Der Beek said his "lowest point" in treatment was feeling like he was losing his identity.
"All these beautiful things that I love, and I used to define myself as - a father, a provider, a husband - all that got taken away, or at least paused," he said. "I had to sit there and say, 'Well, what am I?' And it was, 'I'm still worthy of love,'" he said.
"I've learned a lot. If I can save anyone from having to go through this, that's magic," he added.
Tributes pour in for James Van Der Beek
Condolences have been pouring in for the actor. Several stars commented on the family post on Instagram.
Van Der Beek's Dawson's Creek co-star Busy Philipps mourned the demise of the actor.
"My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness," she wrote on Instagram.
Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell on the show, wrote she was "heartbroken".
Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on the family's post saying she is "so sad for your beautiful family". "While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world," she added.
Olivia Munn wrote, "I'm so sorry. My prayers are with you and your beautiful family".
Reese Witherspoon added, "Sending all my angels to help carry him home 🕊️you and your beautiful family are in my heart."
SAG-AFTRA honoured the star for "bringing sincerity, depth and heart to his performances".