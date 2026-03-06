Cannes 2026: Peter Jackson To Be Honoured With Palme d’Or



"On 13 May 2001, 26 minutes were enough. The first images, still in editing, of The Lord of the Rings were presented as a world premiere to the press at the 54th edition of the Festival. With this now-legendary trilogy, Peter Jackson initiated one of the most decisive turning points in contemporary cinema: a new way of creating images, building universes and telling stories🧙‍♂️(sic)," Cannes shared the news on social media alongside a picture of Jackson.



"25 years later, the Festival de Cannes celebrates the man who has forever transformed Hollywood cinema," it added.