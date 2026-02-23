BAFTA 2026: Donna Langley Receives Academy’s Highest Honour Fellowship

Donna Langley receives the BAFTA Fellowship 2026, the British Academy’s highest honour, recognising her leadership at NBCUniversal and her long-standing support of filmmakers and global franchises.

Donna Langley
Donna Langley accepts the Fellowship Award At The BAFTA Film Awards 2026. Photo: Instagram
  • Donna Langley received the BAFTA Fellowship 2026, the British Academy’s highest honour.

  • The award recognises her outstanding career achievement and leadership in global cinema.

  • The NBCUniversal chair was praised for consistently championing filmmakers and emerging talent.

Donna Langley receives the Academy’s highest honour, the BAFTA Fellowship, in recognition of her impact on global cinema. The NBCUniversal Entertainment chair, and the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio, was honoured at the ceremony in London to a standing ovation.

Born on the Isle of Wight, Donna Langley took to the stage at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony and reflected on the power of storytelling. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said the industry is facing change and disruption but expressed hope that storytellers continue to create popular art that helps people understand the world better and see one another more clearly, adding that “decency is a superpower”.

Why Donna Langley received the BAFTA Fellowship 2026

Langley also spoke about mentorship and responsibility. As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, she said that the most meaningful part of the job is the people one chooses to support, the voices encouraged, and the doors opened for new talent. She urged the industry to shape its own future by taking risks, backing new voices, and remaining resilient.

She was introduced by Prince William, who praised her determination, commitment to inclusion, and dedication to mentorship, according to reports.

In announcing the BAFTA Fellowship winner 2026, the Academy noted that Langley has championed acclaimed and emerging filmmakers, building a diverse slate at NBCUniversal. Her credits include cultural touchstones such as Get Out, Oppenheimer, and Bridesmaids, while also strengthening franchises like Fast & Furious and Jurassic World. Most recently, Wicked became the highest-grossing film musical of all time under her leadership.

The ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening.

