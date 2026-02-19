BAFTA 2026: When And Where To Watch Award Ceremony LIVE In India

BAFTA 2026 is set to honour the finest in global cinema. Here’s how to watch BAFTA Awards 2026 live in India, along with key details about the host, venue, nominees and presenters at the British Academy Film Awards.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
BAFTA 2026
BAFTA 2026: when and where to watch in India live Photo: X/BAFTA
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BAFTA 2026 will be hosted by Alan Cumming in London.

  • Alia Bhatt and Ritesh Sidhwani will join the award night alongside prominent Hollywood figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and others.

  • Here's when and where to watch BAFTA 2026 live in India.

BAFTA 2026 is almost here, bringing together some of the biggest names in global entertainment for one of the most respected honours in cinema. BAFTA Awards 2026, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, celebrate excellence across film, television, and games, and are often seen as Britain’s answer to the Oscars.

Host and venue of the BAFTA Awards 2026

This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming, marking his first time leading the prestigious event. He takes over from David Tennant, who hosted the previous two editions.

The 79th British Academy Film Awards will be held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall in London, a venue closely associated with major cultural events in the UK.

Key nominees and presenters at BAFTA 2026

The nominations were announced on January 27, with Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners competing for Best Film. In the acting categories, names such as Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kate Hudson feature prominently.

BAFTA 2026 Nominations Full List - X/BAFTA
BAFTA 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Dominates With 14 Nods, Sinners Follows With 13 | See Full List

BY Garima Das

Among the presenters is Alia Bhatt, representing India on the global stage. She joins an extensive line-up that includes Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Glenn Close, and Riz Ahmed, among others.

Related Content
Related Content

Dame Donna Langley will receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the Academy’s highest honour, recognising her contribution to the film industry.

How to watch BAFTA 2026 in India

In the United Kingdom, the ceremony will air live on BBC One and iPlayer at 7 PM GMT. In the United States, it will be broadcast on E! and available to stream on BritBox.

Alia Bhatt Joins The List Of BAFTA Presenters - IMDb
Alia Bhatt To Present At 79th BAFTA Awards With Cillian Murphy And More

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Indian viewers can watch BAFTA 2026 live on SonyLIV, with streaming also available via BAFTA’s official YouTube channel. The ceremony is scheduled for February 22, 2026, which means it will be available in India in the early hours of February 23, around 12.30 AM IST.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani Sends Kusal Perera Back After 50-Run Opening

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd T20I: Charani Bowls Tight Last Over | AUS-W 163/5 (20)

  3. India Unbeaten At T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From SKY & Co's Group Stage Matches

  4. Can India Face Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? Semi-Final And Final Permutations

  5. Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  5. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  4. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  5. France Opens Epstein Probes Into Human Trafficking And Tax Fraud

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today