BAFTA 2026: When And Where To Watch Award Ceremony LIVE In India

BAFTA 2026 will be hosted by Alan Cumming in London.
Alia Bhatt and Ritesh Sidhwani will join the award night alongside prominent Hollywood figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and others.
Here's when and where to watch BAFTA 2026 live in India.
BAFTA 2026 is almost here, bringing together some of the biggest names in global entertainment for one of the most respected honours in cinema. BAFTA Awards 2026, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, celebrate excellence across film, television, and games, and are often seen as Britain’s answer to the Oscars.
Host and venue of the BAFTA Awards 2026
This year, the ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming, marking his first time leading the prestigious event. He takes over from David Tennant, who hosted the previous two editions.
The 79th British Academy Film Awards will be held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall in London, a venue closely associated with major cultural events in the UK.
Key nominees and presenters at BAFTA 2026
The nominations were announced on January 27, with Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners competing for Best Film. In the acting categories, names such as Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kate Hudson feature prominently.
Among the presenters is Alia Bhatt, representing India on the global stage. She joins an extensive line-up that includes Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Glenn Close, and Riz Ahmed, among others.
Dame Donna Langley will receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the Academy’s highest honour, recognising her contribution to the film industry.
How to watch BAFTA 2026 in India
In the United Kingdom, the ceremony will air live on BBC One and iPlayer at 7 PM GMT. In the United States, it will be broadcast on E! and available to stream on BritBox.
Indian viewers can watch BAFTA 2026 live on SonyLIV, with streaming also available via BAFTA’s official YouTube channel. The ceremony is scheduled for February 22, 2026, which means it will be available in India in the early hours of February 23, around 12.30 AM IST.