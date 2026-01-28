BAFTA 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Dominates With 14 Nods, Sinners Follows With 13 | See Full List

BAFTA 2026 nominations full list: One Battle After Another bagged 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay, followed by Sinners with 13.

Garima Das
Updated on:
BAFTA 2026
BAFTA 2026 Nominations Full List Photo: X/BAFTA
Summary
  • The nominations for BAFTA 2026 were announced on Tuesday.

  • India's Boong secured a nomination in Best Children's and Family Film category.

  • One Battle After Another bagged 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay, followed by Sinners with 13.

BAFTA Nominations 2026: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Tuesday (January 27). Hosted annually by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTA Awards celebrate excellence in British and international cinema. A total of 46 films received nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which have dominated major award shows, lead the pack.

One Battle After Another bagged 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay, followed by Sinners with 13. Hamnet and Marty Supreme bagged 11 BAFTA nominations, 8 nods for Frankenstein and Sentimental Value, 5 for I Swear and Bugonia and 3 for The Ballad of Wallis Island, Pillion and F1.

Boong BAFTA 2026 nomination - Twitter/X
BAFTA 2026 Nominations: India's Boong Earns Nomination In Best Children's And Family Film Category

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Robert Aramayo, Odessa A’zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård, and Teyana Taylor are the first-time BAFTA film nominees in the performance categories.

Ryan Coogler and Josh Safdie are the first-time nominees in the Best Director category.

Here's BAFTA 2026 full list of nominations

Best Film

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Outstanding British Film

  • 28 Years Later

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

  • Die My Love

  • H Is For Hawk

  • Hamnet

  • I Swear

  • Mr Burton

  • Pillion

  • Steve

Director

  • Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

  • Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Leading Actress

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading Actor

  • Robert Aramayo – I Swear

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

  • Michael B Jordan – Sinners

  • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Supporting Actress

  • Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

  • Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

  • Emily Watson – Hamnet

Supporting Actor

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet

  • Peter Mullan – I Swear

  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Film Not in the English Language

  • It Was Just An Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirât

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

  • The Ceremony

  • My Father’s Shadow

  • Pillion

  • A Want In Her

  • Wasteman

Documentary

  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka

  • Apocalypse in the Tropics

  • Cover-Up

  • Mr Nobody Against Putin

  • The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

  • Elio

  • Little Amélie

  • Zootropolis 2

Children’s and Family Film

  • Arco

  • Boong

  • Lilo & Stitch

  • Zootropolis 2

Original Screenplay

  • I Swear

  • Marty Supreme

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Bugonia

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Pillion

Original Score

  • Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

  • Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

  • Hamnet – Max Richter

  • One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

  • Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

Casting

  • I Swear

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Costume Design

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Editing

  • F1

  • A House of Dynamite

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Production Design

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Make-up and Hair

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Sound

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Warfare

Special Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • How to Train Your Dragon

  • The Lost Bus

British Short Film

  • Magid / Zafar

  • Nostalgie

  • Terence

  • This Is Endometriosis

  • Welcome Home Freckles

British Short Animation

  • Cardboard

  • Solstice

  • Two Black Boys in Paradise

EE Rising Star Award (Public Vote)

  • Robert Aramayo

  • Miles Caton

  • Chase Infiniti

  • Archie Madekwe

  • Posy Sterling

Published At:
