BAFTA 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Dominates With 14 Nods, Sinners Follows With 13 | See Full List

BAFTA Nominations 2026: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Tuesday (January 27). Hosted annually by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTA Awards celebrate excellence in British and international cinema. A total of 46 films received nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which have dominated major award shows, lead the pack.
One Battle After Another bagged 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay, followed by Sinners with 13. Hamnet and Marty Supreme bagged 11 BAFTA nominations, 8 nods for Frankenstein and Sentimental Value, 5 for I Swear and Bugonia and 3 for The Ballad of Wallis Island, Pillion and F1.
Robert Aramayo, Odessa A’zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård, and Teyana Taylor are the first-time BAFTA film nominees in the performance categories.
Here's BAFTA 2026 full list of nominations
Best Film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Film Not in the English Language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Children’s and Family Film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Original Screenplay
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Original Score
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
Casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Make-up and Hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
British Short Film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
British Short Animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
EE Rising Star Award (Public Vote)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling