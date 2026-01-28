BAFTA 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Dominates With 14 Nods, Sinners Follows With 13 | See Full List

BAFTA Nominations 2026: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Tuesday (January 27). Hosted annually by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTA Awards celebrate excellence in British and international cinema. A total of 46 films received nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which have dominated major award shows, lead the pack.