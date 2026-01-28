BAFTA 2026 Nominations: India's Boong Earns Nomination In Best Children's And Family Film Category

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment-backed Manipuri film Boong has earned a nomination at the prestigious BAFTA Awards in the Children’s and Family Film category.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Boong Still
Boong BAFTA 2026 nomination Photo: Twitter/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment-backed Manipuri film Boong has earned a nomination at the prestigious BAFTA Awards in the Children’s and Family Film category.

  • Boong is written by Lakshmipriya Devi and marks her directorial debut.

  • It was screened at several film festivals and received critical acclaim.

BAFTA 2026 Nominations: The nominations for the 2026 BAFTAs were announced on Tuesday (January 27, 2026). It's a proud moment for Indian cinema as Manipuri film Boong has achieved yet another major milestone, earning a nomination at the prestigious BAFTA Awards in the Children’s and Family Film category.

Boong is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, who has also written the script.

For the unversed, Devi had earlier worked as the first assistant director on projects including Luck by Chance, Talaash, Aamir Khan’s PK, and Mira Nair’s acclaimed series A Suitable Boy.

Boong Still - Twitter/X
Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

BY Akishe L Jakha

Boong BAFTA nomination

Boong was screened at several film festivals and received critical acclaim. The BAFTA nomination further cements its growing global recognition and emotional storytelling.

Boong has been praised for its heartfelt narrative that beautifully blends humour, emotion, and the cultural richness of Manipur. It has struck a chord with audiences for its authenticity and simplicity. After its successful run at the festivals, it was released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

Related Content
Related Content

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

Boong had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It was also selected as the Spotlight Film of the 2025 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film had its Victorian state premiere in Australia at the prestigious film festival.

Manipuri film Boong to have world premiere at IFFM 2025 - IMDb
IFFM 2025: Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film Boong To Have World Premiere As Spotlight Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Boong

Boong navigates border conflicts and racial tensions in India’s militarised eastern border.

According to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the brief description of the film reads, “Schoolboy Boong (Gugun Kipgen) doesn’t see long distances and state borders as significant obstacles. At least not when it comes to giving his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam), the best surprise gift ever: bringing back his father, Joykumar.”

“After leaving their home city of Manipur, India, for the border city of Moreh, near Myanmar, in search of better job opportunities, Joykumar has stopped communicating with the family. With rumours spreading about his father’s death, Boong refuses to accept that grim possibility and teams up with his best friend, Raju (Angom Sanamatum), an outsider from Rajasthan, to search for the truth.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Pegula Vs Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Americans Battling It Out For A Spot In Semis; Amanda Ahead

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Serbian Star Faces Italian Challenge In Melbourne

  3. Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina Defeats Iga Swiatek To Book Semi-Final Spot At Melbourne Park

  4. Rybakina Vs Swiatek Highlights, AO 2026 QF: Kazak Takes Down World No. 2 To Book Semis Spot At Rod Laver Arena

  5. Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  3. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  4. Protest March Held In Kolkata Over People’s ‘Harassment’ During Bengal SIR

  5. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  4. India–Italy Ties Set To Deepen As Italian President Cites Shared Values

  5. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September