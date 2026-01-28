BAFTA 2026 Nominations: India's Boong Earns Nomination In Best Children's And Family Film Category

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment-backed Manipuri film Boong has earned a nomination at the prestigious BAFTA Awards in the Children’s and Family Film category.
Boong is written by Lakshmipriya Devi and marks her directorial debut.
It was screened at several film festivals and received critical acclaim.
BAFTA 2026 Nominations: The nominations for the 2026 BAFTAs were announced on Tuesday (January 27, 2026). It's a proud moment for Indian cinema as Manipuri film Boong has achieved yet another major milestone, earning a nomination at the prestigious BAFTA Awards in the Children’s and Family Film category.
Boong is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, who has also written the script.
For the unversed, Devi had earlier worked as the first assistant director on projects including Luck by Chance, Talaash, Aamir Khan’s PK, and Mira Nair’s acclaimed series A Suitable Boy.
Boong BAFTA nomination
Boong was screened at several film festivals and received critical acclaim. The BAFTA nomination further cements its growing global recognition and emotional storytelling.
Boong has been praised for its heartfelt narrative that beautifully blends humour, emotion, and the cultural richness of Manipur. It has struck a chord with audiences for its authenticity and simplicity. After its successful run at the festivals, it was released in theatres on September 19, 2025.
The film is produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.
Boong had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It was also selected as the Spotlight Film of the 2025 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film had its Victorian state premiere in Australia at the prestigious film festival.
About Boong
Boong navigates border conflicts and racial tensions in India’s militarised eastern border.
According to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the brief description of the film reads, “Schoolboy Boong (Gugun Kipgen) doesn’t see long distances and state borders as significant obstacles. At least not when it comes to giving his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam), the best surprise gift ever: bringing back his father, Joykumar.”
“After leaving their home city of Manipur, India, for the border city of Moreh, near Myanmar, in search of better job opportunities, Joykumar has stopped communicating with the family. With rumours spreading about his father’s death, Boong refuses to accept that grim possibility and teams up with his best friend, Raju (Angom Sanamatum), an outsider from Rajasthan, to search for the truth.”